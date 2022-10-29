Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying Next / F1 Mexican GP: Russell leads Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 in FP3
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty "draconian" is "an exaggeration"

Mercedes believes it is an “exaggeration” for Red Bull to call its aerodynamic testing restriction “draconian” after being punished for exceeding Formula 1’s budget cap last year.

Luke Smith
By:
Mercedes: Red Bull calling aero penalty "draconian" is "an exaggeration"

Red Bull was hit with a £6 million fine and a 10% reduction in its aerodynamic testing allocation for the next 12 months after the FIA found it had breached the budget cap by £1.8m in 2021.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner said the team had accepted the FIA’s proposed penalty begrudgingly, citing mitigating factors, but called the sanction “draconian” due to the impact on its car development for both 2023 and 2024.

It means Red Bull will only get 63% of the windtunnel testing time that the team finishing seventh in this year’s championship will enjoy next year. Main rivals Ferrari and Mercedes should get 75% and 80% respectively, should they keep second and third in the standings.

Horner claimed the lack of aerodynamic testing could be worth between 0.25 seconds and half a second in terms of performance.

But Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin felt the scale of the penalty “isn’t much more than what you would lose if you were just one place higher up in the championship.”

“It’s not as big as the penalty if your position is two places higher,” said Shovlin during Saturday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix.

“So I think describing it as draconian is an exaggeration.

“Reducing the number of runs does limit your freedom when developing a concept, but we’re in reasonably well-explored regulations now. But you definitely have to be more efficient.”

Christian Horner called Red Bull's cost cap penalty

Christian Horner called Red Bull's cost cap penalty "draconian" but rivals teams have a different view.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Shovlin noted that if 10% of windtunnel time were really worth half a second, then “a team at the back of the grid would have a three second advantage to the one at the front, and that isn’t the case.” The team finishing 10th in this year’s championship will get 115% of P7’s windtunnel time next year.

“It depends how well you make decisions through the year,” he said.

“I would have thought a tenth, maybe two-tenths at the upper end, is realistically what that will cost you.”

Asked how many windtunnel runs the 10% drop would cost Red Bull, Shovlin thought it “would only be about four or five runs different.”

“I don’t know the exact number, I haven’t worked it out,” he said.

“Where it would be costly is if you’ve chosen an incorrect concept and need to backtrack, it’s removing that freedom to explore different avenues.”

The severity of the penalty has been questioned by a number of teams, including Ferrari, which said it would have a “very limited” impact on Red Bull, while McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said he did not think the penalty fit the breach.

Speaking in the press conference, Alfa Romeo team boss Frederic Vasseur thought the bigger punishment for Red Bull was “in terms of image”, and was coy about the impact of the sporting penalty.

“If we speak about technical or sporting decision or penalty, it’s a bit different for me,” he said.

“I’m not sure that we are making half a second with 10% of the allocation. Or we are very stupid.”

shares
comments
Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying
Previous article

Live: F1 Mexican GP commentary and updates - FP3 & qualifying
Next article

F1 Mexican GP: Russell leads Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 in FP3

F1 Mexican GP: Russell leads Hamilton for Mercedes 1-2 in FP3
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect

Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Wolff: Mexico is Mercedes’ best F1 chance yet of winning this season

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Sky F1 boycott in Mexico due to ‘constant’ disrespect

Max Verstappen says his boycott of Sky's Formula 1 coverage in Mexico was in response to the "constant" disrespect he has faced this year and he is "not tolerating it anymore."

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Martinsville: Bell claims win to make last-gasp advance to playoff final

Christopher Bell cemented himself into the NASCAR Cup playoffs with a last-gasp victory at Martinsville, as Ross Chastain's outrageous wall-ride put him into the final four at Denny Hamlin's expense.

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in F1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton conceded that Red Bull was "too fast" for Mercedes to beat in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix, after its hopes of a strategic victory failed to pay off.

F1 Mexican GP: Verstappen cruises to record 14th victory of 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Mexican GP: Verstappen cruises to record 14th victory of 2022

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in a lifeless 2022 Mexican Formula 1 Grand Prix, after Mercedes’ alternative tyre strategy against Red Bull did not pay off.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
8 h
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.