Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Next / New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British GP

By:

Mercedes will bring the final update for its 2021 Formula 1 car to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone later this month.

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British GP

Mercedes is currently facing its toughest challenge yet in the V6 hybrid era in the form of Red Bull, which leads both championships and has won all of the last four races.

Max Verstappen sits 18 points clear of Lewis Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ standings, while Red Bull is 40 ahead of Mercedes in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton said after his defeat to Verstappen in Austria last Sunday that Mercedes “need an upgrade” to find more performance after seeing Red Bull pull ahead on outright pace.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed after the race that development had stopped on the W12 car for this year, but technical chief James Allison later added that already-completed updates were still to be added.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1 following second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, Wolff was asked if the heavy use of flow-vis in the session had anything to do with a new design direction or philosophy being evaluated in the windtunnel.

“No, the windtunnel doesn’t work anymore on this year’s car,” Wolff explained.

“It’s basically understanding some of the flow that we can still look at in CFD, but there’s not going to be big part changes.

“There is one more development that is going to come onto the car at Silverstone, but [the windtunnel has] been down obviously for a long time.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

The decision to end development on the 2021 car comes as Mercedes shifts focus and resources to the 2022 design, which will be the first under the heavily-revised technical regulations.

Wolff has previously explained that the gains on offer for 2022 and beyond outweighed the short-term benefits of continuing work on the 2021 car, even with the potential consequences for this year’s title race.

Read Also:

Hamilton said on Thursday that he knew the update was still planned for the W12 car, but that he was hopeful his home grand prix at Silverstone would suit Mercedes better than the Red Bull Ring.

“It's a different track, a different surface,” Hamilton said.

“Obviously it has got lots of straights, which Red Bull is particularly strong at the moment.

“However, I'm hopeful that it will be a decent hunting ground for us.”

shares
comments

Related video

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Previous article

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Next article

New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test

New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

20 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice

1 h
3
Formula 1

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

1 h
4
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

3 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

7 d
Latest news
New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test
F1

New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test

48m
Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British GP
F1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British GP

1 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus
F1

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

1 h
Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga
F1

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

1 h
F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice
F1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice

1 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026
Formula 1

Red Bull wants "clean sheet" for new F1 engines from 2026

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal Austrian GP
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year Mercedes F1 deal

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome gap to Red Bull in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome gap to Red Bull in Austria

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Trending Today

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen puts Red Bull back on top in final practice

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda’s Sakura facility will supply Red Bull F1 engines in 2022

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on F1 drivers waiting in Austria’s final corner

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
1 h
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
17 h
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test
Formula 1 Formula 1

New Pirelli F1 rears set for Silverstone debut after Austria test

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes plans final 2021 F1 car update for British GP

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine ‘bitter’ about ‘collateral damage’ in F1 flexi-wing saga

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.