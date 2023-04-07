Subscribe
Previous / The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine Next / Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 News

Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made it clear he is not considering a Plan B option for his team if Lewis Hamilton retires from Formula 1 at the end of this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Mercedes not thinking of Plan B in case Hamilton quits F1

Hamilton's contract with Mercedes runs out after this season, and the team and driver have yet to settle on an agreement to extend it.

While there had been some hope of the matter quickly getting sorted over last winter, the discussions have been put on hold until Wolff and Hamilton can set aside a suitable time for talks to take place.

But with no firm commitment from Hamilton about his plans for 2024, Mercedes could be exposed to having no suitable replacement available if the seven-time world champion makes a late call to not continue.

Mercedes wants Hamilton to commit to a fresh deal, but Wolff has insisted that he is so relaxed about the situation that he was not even thinking about any fallback options.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport about the Hamilton situation, Wolff said: "I think it may sound naive, but I really struggle to think of a Plan B, if my Plan A is still the one that is my favourite.

"I don't want to engage in discussions with other drivers, because I'm happy with the ones that are in the team, that's for sure. At the moment, there is no Plan B. It's Lewis."

While Wolff acknowledged that it would not be ideal if Mercedes had to scramble around for a new driver later this year if Hamilton did elect to quit, he was confident such a late call would not happen.

"I think that he would tell us early enough," added Wolff. "I don't think that Lewis would say: 'I can't do this anymore. I'm out of here tomorrow.'

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

"He would always feel the responsibility for the team. He wouldn't leave the team alone. Drivers can always take decisions [like that], but he wouldn't let us down.

"But then, I think if you believe that you're a team that is attractive for others, you will find solutions."

While Hamilton has not had the start to the season that he would have liked, he said his mindset was one of sticking around in F1 for a few more years.

Speaking at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, he said: "I love this team, I'm so grateful for everyone that's been on the journey with me with this team.

"I don't envisage being anywhere else, and I don't see myself quitting, I don't feel like I'm a quitter.

Read Also:

"But I wouldn't say that it's giving me a lot. You know, I've been there and done that, bought the T-shirt many times!

"But I am trying to be patient and work with the team to get us to a good place. And that's all I can say right now. I'm not going anywhere else."

shares
comments

Related video

The changes helping F1's second most-improved team shine

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car

Formula 1

Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car Ferrari decides against B-spec concept change for 2023 F1 car

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Why Mercedes feels its rapid F1 progress is still not good enough

Why Mercedes feels its rapid F1 progress is still not good enough

Formula 1
Australian GP

Why Mercedes feels its rapid F1 progress is still not good enough Why Mercedes feels its rapid F1 progress is still not good enough

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'

Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'

Formula 1
Australian GP

Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect' Mercedes developing suspension updates to help Hamilton's 'disconnect'

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes boss Wolff reveals new mindset about his Formula 1 future

Mercedes boss Wolff reveals new mindset about his Formula 1 future

Formula 1

Mercedes boss Wolff reveals new mindset about his Formula 1 future Mercedes boss Wolff reveals new mindset about his Formula 1 future

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Formula 1
Australian GP

Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates Russell to reassess claim Red Bull can win every F1 race after Mercedes updates

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again? Will any F1 teams face a scoreless season again?

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga The critical calls preceding Verstappen's Melbourne march and F1's red flag saga

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength The convoluted tier system that reveals an F1 strength

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.