Previous / Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

Mercedes took "different viewpoint" on Brazil clash after seeing full footage

By:

Lewis Hamilton says he and Mercedes switched to a “different viewpoint” of the clash with Max Verstappen at Formula 1’s Brazil race after finally seeing all the footage of the incident.

Mercedes took "different viewpoint" on Brazil clash after seeing full footage

The pair went wide at Interlagos’ Turn 4 fast left-hander, as Hamilton had moved ahead of Verstappen – attacking on the corner’s outside line early in their respective third stints.

The Red Bull driver then responded by braking deeper and sending his car rapidly inside Hamilton’s as they approached the apex, with both going wide in an incident that was not referred to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix stewards as F1 race director Michael Masi deemed it an example of the championship’s ‘let them race’ principle.

But Masi did not have the forward-facing camera footage from Verstappen’s car available at the time he assessed the incident, with F1’s broadcast showing the rearward view from his car and the additional angles needing to be downloaded post-race before they could be released.

After the front-facing footage was released, Mercedes requested a right to review the incident and both it and Red Bull were summoned to a hearing relating to new evidence (the forward-facing footage) as a result of that application, which was held at 1700 local time in Qatar – ahead of the inaugural F1 race at the Losail circuit.

After sensationally winning the Interlagos race having passed Verstappen 11 laps after their Turn 4 clash heading into the same corner, Hamilton said he “didn’t think too much of it” that it is “what a world championship battle should look like” and that “it’s hard battling and wouldn’t expect anything less really”.

In the pre-event press conference in Qatar, when asked about his initial reaction and if he had anything to add now the additional footage has been released – in the context of Mercedes’ requesting the right to review the incident – Hamilton replied: “No, not really, I think the reason at the time I'd say that because that's the mentality you have to take, right?

“If you sit in the car in the moment and complain, it will only hold you back.

“So, in the moment I just had to keep moving forwards and also it's difficult to judge on something that you've not seen all the angles.

“And of course we have relooked at it and have a different viewpoint naturally now.

“But I'm just putting all my energy to setting up the car and making sure that I'm in the right headspace this weekend. I'm not really given anything to it.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Speaking about what he saw in the footage from Verstappen’s car, Hamilton said it was “not something that I really want to dive too much more into”.

He added: “I've not looked at all...I didn't mean I've looked at all the different angles.

“I've seen the onboard footage, for example, that came out but as I said, last race was just trying to focus on the fact that we did something that was quite remarkable and which was unexpected.

“So, I try not to focus on any negatives. And so right now, I think that the team, I know we're in discussion [with the stewards] at this point, and so [I’m] just leaving them to it.

“I've just been focusing sitting with one of the engineers we've got to really start this weekend and make sure that we bring the fight to them.

On Mercedes’ discussions with the officials and the right to review process, Hamilton said he has “not actually been a part of it”.

“Of course, I’m aware of it and I’m fully supportive of my team,” he added.

“But as I said I’ve literally just tried to give all my energy to getting ready for this weekend and making sure that we arrive and hit the ground running.

“I have no idea where they’re going with the discussion or what could be the outcome, I’ve just not given it any energy or any time at all.”

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues
Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Brazilian GP Plus
Formula 1

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

Mercedes took "different viewpoint" on Brazil clash after seeing full footage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes took "different viewpoint" on Brazil clash after seeing full footage

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Important for F1 to create scrutiny on human rights issues

Leclerc will adjust F1 approach if Verstappen move goes unpunished
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc will adjust F1 approach if Verstappen move goes unpunished

Verstappen defends steering inputs in Brazil F1 battle with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen defends steering inputs in Brazil F1 battle with Hamilton

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash Plus

The principles at stake in the Verstappen/Hamilton Turn 4 clash

OPINION: The FIA's decision not to investigate Max Verstappen for his move to repel Lewis Hamilton's challenge for the lead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, which resulted in both going off the track, has become the latest polarised incident in the dramatic 2021 Formula 1 title battle. Regardless of which side of the fence you sit on, the lack of consistency from those upholding the rules should be seen as a point of concern

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

OPINION: For the first time since the mid-1980s, Formula 1 is closing out a season with two new races in a championship’s pivotal final three. Add in the changes at the Abu Dhabi finale and Mercedes and Red Bull suddenly have plenty of additional hurdles to cover before one finally triumphs in 2021’s thrilling title fight

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2021
Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game Plus

Why Giovinazzi's lack of progress has taken him out of the F1 game

With Guanyu Zhou taking the final seat left for 2022's Formula 1 season at Alfa Romeo, incumbent Antonio Giovinazzi is out of a drive. Although Zhou's backing has helped sweeten the deal, Giovinazzi's F1 form has stagnated throughout his three years in the championship

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2021
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The final trial of F1's new sprint race format in 2021 delivered arguably its best spectacle yet, as the qualifying pace-setter surged from the back to a memorable win over the two events. Meanwhile, for others, it was a weekend to forget on the long-awaited return to Interlagos

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass Plus

How a Mercedes "Achilles' heel" cost Verstappen in Hamilton's Interlagos masterclass

The qualifying exclusion which forced Lewis Hamilton to start from the back of the 2021 Interlagos sprint appeared to put Max Verstappen in the box seat for the Brazilian Grand Prix. But a common issue for Mercedes this year for once worked against the Red Bull ace, as Hamilton's rapid Mercedes stormed to a memorable comeback win

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2021
The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race Plus

The hope and alarm Mercedes faces versus Red Bull in F1’s main 2021 Interlagos race

Although Mercedes has been mired in controversy for much of Formula 1’s 2021 Interlagos weekend, it still ended the sprint race in an excellent position. There are signs it could be in for repeat glory in the grand prix, while others highlight major dangers that favour Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2021
Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses Plus

Why there's more to Hulkenberg's F1 legacy than Brazil glimpses

OPINION: Opportunities to be in the right team at the right time passed Nico Hulkenberg by. BEN EDWARDS weighs up a career that should have delivered many more top-level laurels, and should be remembered for much more than his 2009 Brazil pole and 2012 lost win chance

Formula 1
Nov 13, 2021
The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments Plus

The gamesmanship warning over F1’s potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
