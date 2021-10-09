Tickets Subscribe
Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Mercedes "in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before F1 summer break

By:

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes is "definitely in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before Formula 1's summer break after finishing 1-2 in Turkish Grand Prix qualifying.

Mercedes "in a better place" to fight Red Bull than before F1 summer break

Lewis Hamilton topped Q3 on Saturday at Istanbul Park, but will drop to 11th on the grid thanks to a penalty for an engine change prior to the race weekend.

It means Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas will start from pole on Sunday ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who doubted he could challenge Mercedes for the race win.

Hamilton felt that winning the race would be "very hard from 11th, but not impossible" as he looks to protect his two-point lead over Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

After struggling to fight Red Bull for outright pace through the races in June and July, Mercedes appears to have taken a step forward since the summer break.

Team boss Wolff felt Mercedes had "gradually understood the car better" to allow it to fight Red Bull more after losing much of its advantage in the winter changes to the technical regulations.

"The regulations that came in at the beginning of the year created a situation where you run the car where we haven't been running in the last few years," Wolff said.

"The more we run it, the more we drive, the more we could simulate situations, the better we have performed.

"So today we would have been first and second on the road with a solid margin, but unfortunately Lewis has to go back.

"The nice part of the day is that we have pace, and there is six plus one races to go, and where the car is today is definitely in a better place than it was in the spring and the summer."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Bottas will enter Sunday's race looking to end a win drought that dates back to last year's Russian Grand Prix after inheriting pole from Hamilton.

But Wolff dismissed the idea of going into the race with a plan to use Bottas to assist Hamilton's recovery through the field.

"Valtteri's going to race his race tomorrow," Wolff said.

"This is about the race win and Valtteri's win, and the team's win, and we're not going to do any bunching up."

Wolff conceded that it was "a bit of a setback" for Mercedes that most of the top-10 had opted to qualify on mediums, meaning Hamilton did not have a strategy offset against the cars around him.

"But it is what it is, he can only try to do the utmost, and I wouldn't want to have any other driver in the car when it is about overtaking and going through the field than Lewis," Wolff said.

"Having said that, yesterday we simulated some of these situations, and it's very difficult to follow in traffic, a phenomenon we have seen all year, but could be something that we need to fight tomorrow.

"There will not be many options left than to try with strategy, and obviously hope that the front train is not disappearing into the distance."

Related video

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation

Previous article

Alonso keeps fifth on Turkish GP grid after yellow flag investigation
Luke Smith
Luke Smith
Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’ Turkish GP
Formula 1

Russell disappointed mistake cost Williams ‘another special Saturday’

F1 Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag Turkish GP
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Gasly leads damp FP3 as Russell spin causes red flag

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
22 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Plus

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021

