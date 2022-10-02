Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth Next / Russell to start Singapore GP from pitlane after Mercedes engine change
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Mercedes has found a "big chunk" of performance for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes thinks it has unlocked a "big chunk" of car performance for its 2023 Formula 1 design, as it aims to get itself back to the front of the grid.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes has found a "big chunk" of performance for 2023 F1 car

The Brackley-based squad has endured a tricky campaign with its W13, which has suffered badly from porpoising and not delivering enough performance to match Red Bull and Ferrari.

The team’s chances of making a swift recovery have been further hampered by the cost cap, which means it could not afford to make changes to its current challenger in-season that it knows would have made it quicker.

But with budgets being reset for next year, and the team now having a much greater grasp of where the W13 is lacking, Mercedes is optimistic of the level of progress it will make with its W14.

Asked by Autosport where Mercedes is with its understanding of the 2023 car, team boss Toto Wolff said: "To turn the ship in this industry is a little bit like an oil tanker.

"First you have to understand what the root cause is for your non performance. And then you have to peel the various skins off: What's the first layer? What is the second layer? Are we really on top of all the questions?

"And the answer's no, we are not. But I think a big chunk of the performance that we are missing, we have discovered.

"It's not something we can change this year. It's decisions that we've made for next year.

"But I am not 100% confident to say here next year we will be fighting for the world championship. The aim is, the expectation is, but there's still work to do."

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Mercedes came close to its second pole position of the season in Singapore, as Lewis Hamilton missed out on the top spot at Marina Bay on Saturday by 0.054 seconds.

But despite being in the fight at the front, Wolff played down the performance as a sign of team progress and instead suggested the result was simply the result of driving brilliance from Hamilton.

“This was his place, and I think it was not that easy to drive the car,” said Wolff. “It's been difficult all year. So I find myself always thinking: we fought for pole position, that's good, because we are used to it in the past years. But as a matter of fact, I think he just out drove the car.

“It was on the knife edge. And I think if he puts the lap together, then we are on pole, but I think we can be very satisfied with the performance.

Read Also:

“It is one of the tracks that, as our simulations said, it should suit us more, apart from the bumps. And that was exactly the comments of the driver: that the ride is really bad, the car was too stiff.

“But the aero seems to work in the bandwidth. So we're looking better than on many other circuits.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth
Previous article

Alonso “dreams big” and eyes Singapore GP F1 podium from fifth

Next article

Russell to start Singapore GP from pitlane after Mercedes engine change

Russell to start Singapore GP from pitlane after Mercedes engine change
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages Singapore GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP Singapore GP
Formula 1

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus
Formula 1

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell to start Singapore GP from pitlane after Mercedes engine change Singapore GP
Formula 1

Russell to start Singapore GP from pitlane after Mercedes engine change

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined Singapore GP
Formula 1

Hamilton escapes penalty over nose stud, but Mercedes F1 fined

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus
Formula E

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

Latest news

Hamilton won’t “punish himself” for F1 Singapore GP mistake
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton won’t “punish himself” for F1 Singapore GP mistake

Lewis Hamilton says that he won’t punish himself for the mistake that ruined his Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" at how Perez surged clear in F1 Singapore GP closing stages

Charles Leclerc admitted he was surprised how Sergio Perez could pull so far clear in the closing stages of Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix after breaking free of DRS range.

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez penalised but keeps Singapore GP win after stewards investigation

Sergio Perez has kept his Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix victory despite receiving a penalty and a reprimand for two separate safety car rule infringements.

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez explains "miscommunication" with F1 safety car during Singapore GP

Sergio Perez blamed a "miscommunication" with the safety car for being investigated for breaching the rules on his way to victory in Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams Plus

The time-honoured manufacturer model that can't apply to all F1 teams

What happens, asks MATT KEW, if the old adage of win on a Sunday, sell on a Monday is no longer true for F1 manufacturers?

Formula 1
14 h
Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie? Plus

Why is Oscar Piastri F1's most sought-after rookie?

The Australian rising star is fast, consistent, confident, adaptable and has shown excellent racecraft, but there’s already a taint to his reputation. That hasn’t stopped him becoming the hottest property in this year’s F1 driver market and why McLaren moved fast to snap up the 21-year-old

Formula 1
Sep 30, 2022
The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver Plus

The unintended benefit that F1's new engine rules era will deliver

Formula 1's incoming engine rules shake-up has multiple targets. But it may also solve what has been a bone of contention since the hybrids arrived in 2014. The new plan will allow the series to pump up the volume

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance Plus

How de Vries made himself impossible to ignore for a belated F1 chance

Nyck de Vries appeared to have missed his opportunity to break into Formula 1 as he was passed over for more exciting talents who have now become frontrunners and title fighters. But after catching the eye outside of the F1 sphere, before his stunning impromptu grand prix debut in Italy, will it lead to a delayed full-time race seat?

Formula 1
Sep 29, 2022
Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment? Plus

Can Hamilton produce another Singapore magic moment?

The Singapore Grand Prix has, explains BEN EDWARDS, played an important role in Lewis Hamilton’s Formula 1 career. As the series returns to the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the first time in three years, he faces the latest challenge with an underperforming Mercedes car

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2022
Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals Plus

Why Sainz is key to Ferrari achieving its chairman's F1 goals

Although Ferrari's chances of title glory in 2022 have evaporated, chairman John Elkann expects the team to have chalked up both championships by 2026. Both require drivers to play the team game and, having now become more comfortable with the F1-75, Carlos Sainz may be Ferrari's key to title glory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2022
How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes Plus

How F1 has tried to avoid repeating its 2014 engine rules mistakes

With Formula 1’s future engine regulations now agreed, MARK GALLAGHER wonders if they will provide a more competitive field than past attempts actually managed

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2022
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Plus

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

STUART CODLING charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.