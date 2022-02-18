Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sainz "in the middle" of negotiations over new Ferrari F1 contract Next / FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Formula 1 News

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022

Formula 1's entry fees for the 2022 season have been revealed, and Mercedes has to fork out nearly $5 million to the FIA for the campaign ahead.

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022
Jonathan Noble
By:

As part of an F1 restructuring in 2013 to help boost the income of F1's governing body, teams have faced high entry fees to take part in the world championship.

They are based on a two-tier system, with the constructors' champion having to pay a greater contribution than everyone else.

The fees for 2022 have been revealed in the latest version of the F1 Sporting Regulations, and take into account a 1.4% inflation figure compared to the previous season.

The fees for 2022 mean that the constructors' champion must pay out a basic fee of $577,278 plus $6,926 for each point gained.

Everyone else on the grid has to pay a basic fee of $577,278 plus $5,770 for each point scored.

The figures mean that Mercedes must pay out $4,826,379 for the 2022 season based on the 613.5 points scored last year.

The entry cost is non-negotiable and comes after a winter where Mercedes was left upset with the FIA's handling of last year's Abu Dhabi GP which cost Lewis Hamilton the world title.

Mercedes W13

Mercedes W13

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

The fee for 2022 is a slight rise on what Mercedes paid for 2021, but much less than the record $5,490,812 it had to pay out in 2020 following its dominant 2019 campaign.

Back then, thanks to the fee being based on points scored, its tally of 739 points pushed it above the $5 million threshold for fees.

Read Also:

Red Bull's step up in form last year has seen its entry fee jump from $2.7 million in 2021, to nearly $4 million for the season ahead. The 585.5 points it scored in 2021 have left it with a bill for $3,955,613.

Ferrari has also seen its fees rise dramatically thanks to its improved form last year. Having paid just $1.4 million to race in 2021, it must pay $2.4 million for the 2022 campaign.

Haas was the only team to score no points last year, which means it must only pay the basic entry fee.

The full entry fees, and comparison with 2021, can be seen below.

2022 F1 team entry fees

Team Points Point-based fee Total entry fee
Mercedes 613.5 $4,249,101 $4,826,379
Red Bull 585.5 $3,378,335 $3,955,613
Ferrari 323.5 $1,866,595 $2,443,873
McLaren 275 $1,586,750 $2,164,028
Alpine 155 $894,350 $1,471,628
AlphaTauri 142 $819,340 $1,396,618
Aston Martin 77 $444,290 $1,021,568
Williams 23 $132,710 $709,988
Alfa Romeo 13 $75,010 $652,288
Haas 0 0 $577,270

2021 F1 team entry fees

Team

Points

Points-based fee

Total entry fee

Mercedes

573

$3,913,590

$4,482,898

Red Bull

319

$2,178,770

$2,748,078

McLaren

202

$1,379,660

$1,948,968

Racing Point

195

$1,331,850

$1,901,158

Renault

181

$1,236,230

$1,805,538

Ferrari

131

$894,730

$1,464,038

AlphaTauri

107

$730,810

$1,300,118

Alfa Romeo

8

$54,640

$623,948

Haas

3

$20,490

$589,798

Williams

0

$0

$569,308

 

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz "in the middle" of negotiations over new Ferrari F1 contract
Previous article

Sainz "in the middle" of negotiations over new Ferrari F1 contract
Next article

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton has returned for new F1 season in ‘attack mode’, says Wolff Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Hamilton has returned for new F1 season in ‘attack mode’, says Wolff

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA still need to do more to regain my trust

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Aston Martin launch Plus
Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Latest news

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA makes rule tweak to streamline F1 safety car restart process

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes faces $4.8m FIA entry fee for F1 2022

Sainz "in the middle" of negotiations over new Ferrari F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz "in the middle" of negotiations over new Ferrari F1 contract

Russell: Mercedes W13 F1 car feels ‘very much in line’ with simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes W13 F1 car feels ‘very much in line’ with simulator

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
6 h
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.