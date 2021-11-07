Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Sainz surprised to qualify sixth for F1 Mexican GP after power unit scare Next / Why Tsunoda wasn’t at fault in Mexico F1 qualifying controversy
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Mercedes F1 engine tweaks have cured high-altitude weakness

By:

Mercedes says its front row lockout at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix is proof that it has cured a previous weakness its power unit had at high-altitude Formula 1 tracks.

Mercedes F1 engine tweaks have cured high-altitude weakness

The German manufacturer had arrived at the Mexico City race concerned that title rival Red Bull would have a significant performance advantage in both power and downforce terms.

In the past, Red Bull’s Honda engine and turbo has proved to be better suited to operating in the less dense air of Mexico.

But contrary to expectations, Mercedes topped all three sessions in qualifying, with Valtteri Bottas leading Lewis Hamilton in the decisive Q3 session.

Speaking afterwards, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said that the evidence of the weekend shows that the gap in performance between engines has been wiped away.

“We have optimised it for these conditions,” explained Wolff.

“At the end, you’re trying to extract power unit performance throughout the calendar, and the outliers are somehow difficult to take account for.

“But it’s more a tuning question. It’s not that we’ve put the engine upside down. It’s just we better understand why it didn’t perform in high altitude.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff’s comments on the Mercedes power unit being in better shape now have been backed by Williams’ head of vehicle performance Dave Robson, who says the change has been noticeable.

“It is better at dealing with the altitude than it was in 2019, I think it’s fair to say,” said Robson.

“Part of that is just the natural evolution of it over the last two years. But yeah, they have made some changes to it that make it more suitable for running here.”

The work that Mercedes did for its power unit for Mexico proved critical in giving Bottas and Hamilton the opportunity to overhaul Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who had led his championship-leading team-mate in FP3.

Echoing Hamilton's comments, Wolff admitted that a front row lockout was far from what the team had expected ahead of qualifying.

“We were all surprised,” he said.

“It was pretty obvious that Max would take pole, and that it would be a fight between us and Checo for the other positions.

Pole man Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Pole man Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“Then we could see that qualifying really came towards us. On the medium, we started really to outperform them, and at no point in Q3 did they have a lead on any of the laps.

“Also I believe that in the last lap, they were behind. So yeah, that makes the sport for me so fascinating, that from one session to the other performance can swing.

“We’ve seen it to our detriment in Austin, and now it has happened to our advantage here in Mexico.”

Additional reporting from Luke Smith and Alex Kalinauckas

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz surprised to qualify sixth for F1 Mexican GP after power unit scare
Previous article

Sainz surprised to qualify sixth for F1 Mexican GP after power unit scare
Next article

Why Tsunoda wasn’t at fault in Mexico F1 qualifying controversy

Why Tsunoda wasn’t at fault in Mexico F1 qualifying controversy
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico
Formula 1

The Red Bull rear wing troubles it faced in the US and Mexico

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning
General

Photo concern prompts FIA presidential election warning

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Mexican GP Plus
Formula 1

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1 Mexican GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move
Formula 1

Russell: "Unprofessional" to start thinking about Mercedes F1 move

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Plus
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 freight delays not set to impact Brazil weekend schedule

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new F1 brake duct tweaks that show Red Bull is still pushing

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Perez found confidence with Red Bull car since summer break

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Plus

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival, in Lewis Hamilton, who has seven. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory

Formula 1
12 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Plus

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Plus

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.