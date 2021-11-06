Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Hamilton ‘as shocked as everyone’ by Mercedes’ Mexico F1 front row lockout

By:

Lewis Hamilton felt “as shocked as everyone” by Mercedes’ surge to lock out the front row of the grid in Mexico Formula 1 qualifying on Saturday.

Hamilton 'as shocked as everyone' by Mercedes' Mexico F1 front row lockout

Mercedes entered the race weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez expecting to trail Red Bull for outright pace, with the high downforce requirements of the track playing to the strengths of the RB16B car.

Red Bull took a comfortable 1-2 in final practice, but Mercedes hit back when it mattered in qualifying by topping all three stages, completing a front row sweep in Q3.

Valtteri Bottas scored pole position ahead of team-mate Hamilton, who will start Sunday’s race one place ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

Hamilton finished over two-tenths of a second clear of Verstappen, while Bottas enjoyed a margin of 0.350s over the lead Red Bull.

Asked what had changed to result in such a big gap to Red Bull, Hamilton replied: “I really have no idea.

“They were like six-tenths ahead at some stage, and then four-tenths ahead.

“But whatever happened, once we got to qualifying, all of a sudden we had better pace.

“I'm just as shocked as everyone. But we'll still take it.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

The result serves as a boost for Hamilton’s championship hopes after losing ground to Verstappen at the last race in Austin, slipping to 12 points behind the Red Bull driver.

Hamilton said on Thursday he expected Red Bull to be “rapid” in Mexico, but will now look to capitalise on his qualifying advantage over Verstappen.

Hamilton was full of praise for outgoing Mercedes team-mate Bottas, hailing an “amazing job” by the Finn to take his third pole position of the season.

“I'm so proud of Valtteri, I think he's been driving so well in the last few races,” Hamilton said.

“It's really great for the team. They've been working so hard.

“We didn't think we had the pace this weekend. So to lock out the front row is pretty special, and obviously gives us a good fight with the others tomorrow.”

Hamilton added that while he would “love to be” in Bottas’s position on pole, he acknowledged that his team-mate “did a better job today”.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
9 h
Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Plus

Why Verstappen was untouchable after "crucial" Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
9 h
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Plus

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Plus

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Autosport was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future Plus

Why social media backlash isn't swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Could F1's 'kingmakers' tradition impact the 2021 title battle? Plus

Could F1's 'kingmakers' tradition impact the 2021 title battle?

OPINION: The nail-biting Formula 1 title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton has been billed as a straight fight between the two best drivers on the grid. It may not be as simple as let the best man win, as history tells us that a number of others on the grid could have a say in the world title destiny

Formula 1
Nov 3, 2021
Why Stroll believes his “de-risked” Aston masterplan is feasible Plus

Why Stroll believes his “de-risked” Aston masterplan is feasible

Within five years, Aston Martin plans to challenge for the world championship. It's a goal easily stated, if somewhat more challenging to achieve. But do you want to argue with Lawrence Stroll? STUART CODLING meets the man with the plan

Formula 1
Nov 2, 2021
