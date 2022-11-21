Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more Next / Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Mercedes: F1 2022 still less painful than last year's Abu Dhabi GP title loss

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says his team’s disappointing Formula 1 campaign this year was much less painful to endure than last year’s title loss in Abu Dhabi.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes: F1 2022 still less painful than last year's Abu Dhabi GP title loss

The German manufacturer is coming off the back of the first season since 2013 where it has not won at least one of the world championship titles.

But while 2022 fell short of expectation, and delivered it fair share of headaches at times with the tricky W13, Wolff says it has been a much easier experience to live through than the controversial way Mercedes saw Lewis Hamilton lose the drivers’ world championship 12 months ago.

Asked by Autosport about which of the last two seasons was more painful, Wolff said: “Last year without any doubt, because last year was strong. And how it ended, within a couple of seconds, we knew that that's it.

“It's out of control; out of your hands. And losing control, that was the first time since I was an adolescent. And, in my sense of fairness, that was totally against my values.”

Wolff thinks that it has been easier to accept things this year because the lack of performance has been entirely its own responsibility.

“This year was not as peaky, in terms of the emotions, because we knew from the get-go at the beginning that the car was just not good enough,” he added.

“I think we understood it slowly but surely. We would peel one layer of the onion off and you think you solved the problem, but then it is the next one and the next one.

“Then we started to correlate where this car, that was really not a good one, could perform. And we tried to concentrate on these tracks, knowing that the more difficult ones like Abu Dhabi were, in a way, damage limitation.

“So it was our doing. Last year Abu Dhabi wasn't our doing. We knew we got it wrong. We're conscious that others did a better job. And this is an absolute meritocracy, how this season ended up. So that is okay.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, attends the Press Conference

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG, attends the Press Conference

Photo by: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Exceptional Hamilton

This season was the first since Hamilton entered F1 in 2007 that he failed to win a grand prix.

But while ending his streak, and finishing the year 35 points behind team-mate George Russell was not ideal, Wolff thinks Hamilton’s greatest achievements have come off track.

“I think he's been really, really good this year,” explained Wolff. “You would expect a world champion that has had the title taken away from him, to come in and just try to smash everybody. But we didn't give him a good enough car to do that.

“He's held us up at times with his energy level, when it goes down, up there in the briefing room, and on days where it was difficult for him.

“That particular [win] record, I don't think that it matters a lot. It is more about helping to set the sails for next season.

Read Also:

“The partnership with George was really good, and they together developed the car.

“For me, knowing him [Hamilton] for 10 years from a personal side, and a human side, exceptional. Exceptional, better than all the performances he had in the car. For me, his attitude and mindset this year was outstanding.”

shares
comments
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Previous article

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Next article

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year” Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton’s sour Abu Dhabi F1 race “sums up the whole year”

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton looking forward to never driving Mercedes W13 F1 car again

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil São Paulo GP Plus
Formula 1

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

Latest news

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023
WRC WRC

M-Sport: "A lot has to fall in the right place” to sign Loeb for WRC 2023

M-Sport team boss Richard Millener is keen to secure Sebastien Loeb for selected World Rally Championship events next year but says “a lot has to fall in the right place”.

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari thinks it lost the Formula 1 development war against Red Bull this year because it faced a more complicated task in improving its car.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

Max Verstappen and Red Bull produced a record-breaking 2022 Formula 1 world championship, but exactly what records did they set and how did it compared to previous seasons?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
23 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Plus

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career has come to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Plus

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Plus

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Plus

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.