Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return Next / Why F1 teams had to unlock cost cap handcuffs for Belgian GP
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car

Mercedes has explained why it elected not to run its stand-out AMG ‘Red Pig’ tribute livery on its Formula 1 car at this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mercedes explains why it didn’t run ‘Red Pig’ livery on F1 car

This weekend marks the 55th anniversary of the launch of the famous AMG Mercedes performance division, which continues to this day and forms a part of the current F1 team’s name.

AMG shot to fame when its famous Mercedes 300 SEL 6.8 AMG finished second overall and won its class at the 1971 Spa 24 Hours.

Despite its huge size, the car beat much more nimble machinery – and famously took the nickname as the ‘Red Pig.’

To celebrate the AMG anniversary, Mercedes created a special tribute livery that features a mixture of its current silver star elements with the pattern of the 300 SEL AMG at the front.

Mercedes AMG celebrates its 55 year anniversary

Mercedes AMG celebrates its 55 year anniversary

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The livery was put on a show car in the fan zone at the Belgian Grand Prix and drew great praise from fans – some of whom suggested Mercedes should have raced with it.

But beyond Mercedes’ reluctance to go with special liveries after the disaster of the special white colour scheme it ran at the 2019 German Grand Prix to celebrate its 125 years of motorsport, there were other practical reasons why the team opted to keep it only on a show car.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: “We have three races back-to-back. So we couldn't have put a sticker on. We also have a weight issue so that will not have worked either.

“That's why we just came back to the least possible impact on performance.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Erik Junius

Rather than running the red livery, Mercedes opted for a tweak to run a large vintage car number on Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s cars as well as a special 55th anniversary signet.

The signet prompted some fun on social media when it initially appeared to be in identical colours to a well-known adult website.

The team ultimately tweaked the design before first practice after it could not get the logo to fit in perfectly with its usual livery.

Read Also:

Asked about the comparisons that were pointed out with the adult website, Wolff said: “I wouldn't have made that association. It's the 55 years.

“AMG is the performance brand of Mercedes and we're proud to carry the brand. And this is the homage basically to the first car that raced here in Spa successfully, which I got to drive a replica of a few days ago. It's just a birthday.”

 

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Previous article

Albon used "cheap upgrade" to land best qualifying result of F1 return
Next article

Why F1 teams had to unlock cost cap handcuffs for Belgian GP

Why F1 teams had to unlock cost cap handcuffs for Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge compromises not lightweight chassis behind Belgian GP form

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear off in Leclerc’s brake duct Belgian GP
Formula 1

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear off in Leclerc’s brake duct

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point Belgian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes can only "laugh off" F1 car struggles at this point

Wolff: 'Unacceptable' Mercedes qualifying my worst in F1 for 10 years Belgian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: 'Unacceptable' Mercedes qualifying my worst in F1 for 10 years

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1 is never too far away from the headlines, and it returned after its summer holidays with a Spa break. From driver market and team news to another pivotal race in the world championship fight, here's 10 of the biggest talking points from the Belgian Grand Prix weekend

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton facing F1 power unit grid penalty after Spa collision

The power unit used by Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix has been returned to Mercedes' powertrains base in Brixworth for inspection following his collision with Fernando Alonso.

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Dutch GP – How to watch, session timings and more

The 2022 Formula 1 season rumbles on this weekend with the Dutch Grand Prix on the 2-4 September.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
6 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
9 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Plus

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, BEN EDWARDS admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Plus

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Plus

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Plus

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying, with Porsche set to follow suit. Here's how F1 snared the four rings, and what comes next for the famous German marque as it sets about tackling its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails Plus

How “more balanced” Ricciardo has learned to manage his F1 travails

A year ago Daniel Ricciardo was under fire at McLaren, but turned his season around with a spectacular win at Monza. Now, as OLEG KARPOV explains, he’s got to do it all over again just to preserve his place in Formula 1 after the shock news of his departure from McLaren…

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Plus

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.