Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

McLaren targets Norris’ costly fuel system issue with Singapore F1 power unit fixes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren targets Norris’ costly fuel system issue with Singapore F1 power unit fixes

How Ford is "hitting milestones" in preparation for WEC Hypercar assault

WEC
WEC
How Ford is "hitting milestones" in preparation for WEC Hypercar assault

Audi F1 drivers reveal biggest engine limitation – and why they’re not worried

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Audi F1 drivers reveal biggest engine limitation – and why they’re not worried

The USA’s WRC return and 2027 key calendar questions answered

WRC
WRC
The USA’s WRC return and 2027 key calendar questions answered

WRC expands 2027 calendar to 15 rounds as USA, UK return

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
WRC expands 2027 calendar to 15 rounds as USA, UK return

MotoGP riders divided on contentious 2027 weekend format change

MotoGP
MotoGP
Indonesian GP
MotoGP riders divided on contentious 2027 weekend format change

FIA completes investigation into F1 chaos in Malaysia and announces measures

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA completes investigation into F1 chaos in Malaysia and announces measures
Formula 1 Singapore GP

McLaren targets Norris’ costly fuel system issue with Singapore F1 power unit fixes

McLaren believes it has found an answer for Lando Norris' fuel system issue in Baku and Malaysia, making various engine tweaks at this weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

The McLaren F1 team has made a number of peripheral changes to Lando Norris' Mercedes power unit in a bid to eradicate a persistent fuel system problem.

McLaren was left significantly off the pace on Baku's long straights two weeks ago compared to Mercedes, with which it shares engines. But while some of its deficit was explained by intrinsic car weaknesses and by how it ran the Mercedes unit, Norris' car was particularly down on top speed in qualifying with what McLaren identified as a fuel injection issue. The issue returned intermittently in the race, also on Oscar Piastri's car to a lesser extent, and then hampered the team in last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

It's understood McLaren has now decided to make a number of changes to auxiliary components related to the power unit, including the fuel system, which is on the team side rather than Mercedes, ahead of Singapore FP1 in a bid to resolve the issue.

"[I am] hopeful. We need to get on track first and see how much better it is," Norris said on Thursday.

"'It's been a frustrating two weekends trying to figure out what the issue has been and why there's just been a constant lack of straight-line speed and performance. And especially in this kind of battle we've been in, the last two qualifying [sessions] it's been two or three positions. So, it's cost me quite a lot."

Lando Norris, McLaren, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Liam Fabre

Singapore is one of the least power-sensitive circuits on the F1 calendar, but with a close battle between the top four expected, McLaren can't leave any performance on the table, and FP1 is a good opportunity to see if its fuel system issues are a thing of the past.

"It's obviously also a circuit where straights are not the highest priority and not as detrimental as the last few weekends," the reigning world champion said. "But nevertheless, you always want to go down the straights as quick as you should be able to and it's always tough when you come out of corners better and end up going slower.

"At the same time, there's obviously things I can do better as well. But confident that the team has done a good job. They put a lot of work into trying to figure out things and I'm hopeful that it'll be better this weekend. But honestly, I have to get out on track and see first."

More generally, Singapore is an important test for McLaren to verify whether its puzzling lack of performance in Malaysia was a one-off. The Sepang circuit was expected to suit the MCL40's strengths, but instead McLaren was only the fourth-fastest team on the circuit, potentially linked to how the car's aerodynamics interacted with the extremely rough track surface.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Audi F1 drivers reveal biggest engine limitation – and why they’re not worried
Next article Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

Honda HRC to get new boss with Watanabe set to retire

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Honda HRC to get new boss with Watanabe set to retire

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag
More from
Lando Norris

Why Norris apologised to Colapinto after Baku comments

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Why Norris apologised to Colapinto after Baku comments

Norris apologises to Colapinto over F1 race ban comments

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris apologises to Colapinto over F1 race ban comments

F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Norris' Spain loss

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
F1 doesn't need to change its VSC rules despite Norris' Spain loss
More from
McLaren

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

The slick tyre gamble that hurt McLaren and Ferrari's chances in Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The slick tyre gamble that hurt McLaren and Ferrari's chances in Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Why McLaren was so much slower than Mercedes on Baku's straights

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why McLaren was so much slower than Mercedes on Baku's straights

Latest news

Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Why "crazy" power unit success is so meaningful for Red Bull - and for F1

McLaren targets Norris’ costly fuel system issue with Singapore F1 power unit fixes

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren targets Norris’ costly fuel system issue with Singapore F1 power unit fixes

How Ford is "hitting milestones" in preparation for WEC Hypercar assault

WEC
WEC WEC
How Ford is "hitting milestones" in preparation for WEC Hypercar assault

Audi F1 drivers reveal biggest engine limitation – and why they’re not worried

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Audi F1 drivers reveal biggest engine limitation – and why they’re not worried