Subscribe
Previous / How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up Next / Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce
Formula 1 / British GP News

McLaren says even more gains to come from latest F1 upgrade package

McLaren says its Formula 1 car revamp is already unlocking more development potential in its wind tunnel, as further improvements are being readied for introduction. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

The Woking-based team caused a surprise at the British Grand Prix as it made the most of a raft of recent upgrades to grab a slot on the front row with Lando Norris and finish second behind race-winner Max Verstappen

PLUS: The pre-qualifying pick that helped Norris battle Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton 

But rather than feel that this is the peak of McLaren's potential for the season, team principal Andrea Stella says that further gains are coming through the factory that can help make it even faster. 

As part of its original plan, McLaren is introducing an update to the MCL60 at the Hungarian Grand Prix, and the squad says that further changes will almost certainly follow at future races too.

Speaking about the plans, Stella said: “For Hungary, we have some further updates that will help more from the point of view of trying to improve the race pace. These will be available to both drivers.

“But, like any other team, we will carry on delivering some upgrades to the following races. And this is also thanks to the fact that, once we started redesigning the car, we kind of unlocked performance. And, through iterations, we keep seeing the aerodynamic development being quite effective.  

“As soon as you see that a project is mature enough to deliver, you press the go button and you go, so there will be some more stuff coming even after Hungary.” 

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

While McLaren had high hopes that its recent upgrade package would help lift its form, Stella admits that it certainly did not expect to make the size of jump that it did. 

“Sometimes you actually find surprises like these upgrades that we have taken to Austria and here,” he said. “Numerically, we weren't expecting this improvement from a lap time point of view.” 

And, while Stella remains mindful that the British GP performance was flattered by the high-speed nature of the track, he is clear that the MCL60 has made a genuine step forward in form.  

“Clearly the indications from the race are quite encouraging,” he said. “We were surprised ourselves in the first stint, to be able to keep our competitors like Ferrari and Mercedes behind. We thought they will be a problem for us in terms of pace.  

“So, we have to acknowledge that the improvement seems to be genuine, even in terms of race pace.

“However, as I keep reminding you, we are at a circuit with high-speed corners, and actually here in Silverstone some of the high-speed corners appear [only] in the race while they are flat in qualifying.

“And, at the same time, it was cold conditions. I keep being prudent that we may be flattering a bit the situation thanks to these conditions, but I think it's fair to acknowledge that the car seems to be more competitive in the race as well.” 

shares
comments

Related video

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Formula 1
British GP

Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce Mercedes: Red Bull F1 sidepod test showed “substantial” loss of downforce

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return Verstappen: Ricciardo impressing after "reset" ahead of F1 test return

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

McLaren More
McLaren
The 11 changes that have helped turn the McLaren into an F1 rocketship

The 11 changes that have helped turn the McLaren into an F1 rocketship

Formula 1
British GP

The 11 changes that have helped turn the McLaren into an F1 rocketship The 11 changes that have helped turn the McLaren into an F1 rocketship

McLaren still “pretty terrible” in low speed, says Norris

McLaren still “pretty terrible” in low speed, says Norris

Formula 1
British GP

McLaren still “pretty terrible” in low speed, says Norris McLaren still “pretty terrible” in low speed, says Norris

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

WEC WEC
Monza

Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races Glickenhaus yet to make a call on entering Fuji, Bahrain WEC races

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

F1 Formula 1

Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1 Horner rules out "seven years of domination" by Red Bull F1

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Tim Wright

How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic How Silverstone has evolved into a modern classic

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe