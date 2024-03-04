All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

McLaren needs "two big steps" to catch F1 rivals Ferrari and Red Bull

McLaren will need "two big steps" to catch up to Formula 1 rivals Ferrari and Red Bull, according to driver Lando Norris.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

McLaren emerged from Bahrain's season opener as the fourth-fastest team, well behind Red Bull and Ferrari on race pace while nipping on the heels of Mercedes.

And, while it's still too early to definitively call its form compared to Mercedes, with Bahrain a tough circuit for McLaren while Mercedes suffered overheating issues, Norris believes his team will need two big steps to catch up to Ferrari and then the dominant Red Bull.

"There's a big step between us and Ferrari on a circuit like this and then another step from Ferrari to Red Bull," Norris said after finishing sixth in Bahrain.

"We've got two big steps to make up but starting with one would be good."

When asked if making those steps feels achievable this year, he replied: "To Ferrari? Yes. Again, at certain tracks, we're going to do it and, at certain tracks, we're not."

In the meantime, Norris expects Ferrari to put some pressure on Red Bull on occasion despite Max Verstappen's Bahrain dominance, pointing out Charles Leclerc's Q2 lap would have been good enough for pole.

Asked if Red Bull was on another planet, he replied: "I mean, they weren't. Carlos [Sainz] was not far behind.

"I know the Red Bull is very good on race pace and, on this track, you need to be good on tyres because it's so abrasive.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"They clearly are still ahead, that's for sure. I think, when you look at qualifying, they weren't obviously ahead.

"I think Charles had the quickest lap, so maybe between them they can battle a little bit."

Team principal Andrea Stella felt Ferrari and Mercedes were "within reach", but preferred to wait until this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the vastly different Jeddah Corniche circuit to draw more definitive conclusions about the 2024 pecking order.

Read Also:

"The gap to Max, it's not necessarily the main parameter we look at - I'm looking more at the gap to Mercedes and Ferrari, which seem to be within reach," he said.

"Let's see where we will be in Jeddah. That should be a more favourable circuit layout for our car and between Bahrain and Jeddah we will have a proper assessment in terms of our competitiveness.

"We have the Mercedes, then the Ferrari and [Sergio] Perez, then Max. There's some steps before we think about the victory, but those steps are not too big, which is an encouraging aspect that we take away from this weekend."

Key to its fortunes will be better low-speed performance, even if the team has already improved "at every speed".

"We did an overlay of qualifying in 2023 and in 2024 and we go 1.8 seconds faster," Stella said. "We improved at every speed.

"Even in low speed, we are faster because we added downforce overall, but most of the downforce was added in the medium range.

"The low speed still deserves some specific work and this is what in particular our aerodynamic group is working on."

Watch: F1 2024 Bahrain GP Review – Red Bull is "In a Different Galaxy"

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
Next article Williams steering wheel brake bias glitch sent Sargeant off in F1 Bahrain GP

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with

Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with

What Verstappen's outlook on racing in F1 says about his next move

What Verstappen's outlook on racing in F1 says about his next move

Formula 1

What Verstappen's outlook on racing in F1 says about his next move What Verstappen's outlook on racing in F1 says about his next move

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

McLaren
More from
McLaren
Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weaknesses remain - Norris

Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weaknesses remain - Norris

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weaknesses remain - Norris Bahrain F1 pace "a good sign" as McLaren weaknesses remain - Norris

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with

Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with Sainz relieved to have Ferrari F1 car he can "attack" with

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

WEC WEC

Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry Peugeot set to field two drivers in at least one Spa 6 Hours entry

Arrow McLaren confirms Ilott for IndyCar season opener

Arrow McLaren confirms Ilott for IndyCar season opener

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg

Arrow McLaren confirms Ilott for IndyCar season opener Arrow McLaren confirms Ilott for IndyCar season opener

Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

WEC WEC
Losail

Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre Schumacher's attitude a 'positive surprise', says WEC team-mate Lapierre

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe