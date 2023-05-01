McLaren feared sick Piastri would miss Baku F1 track action
McLaren boss Andrea Stella admits that the team didn’t know if a sick Oscar Piastri would be able to successfully complete the Azerbaijan GP weekend.
The Italian acknowledged that at one stage there was a possibility that the Australian might have missed some of Saturday’s sprint day track action in order to focus on being fit for Sunday’s main event.
In the end Piastri greatly impressed the team by not only completing the weekend but also finishing a respectable 11th in the Grand Prix.
“We had a couple of points during the weekend in which we needed to evaluate ‘Is it better to rest now to make sure that we are okay on Sunday?',” said Stella when asked about Piastri.
“So I can certainly admit that we made this evaluation a couple of times. We were very well supported by our team doctor.
“And I would like to acknowledge that the overall medical support was excellent in assisting Oscar, like his team.
“But Oscar was always very calm, and 'Okay, let's try, I'll get in the car. If I can't do it, I will box.
“And then he always found the resources to go through the session. But yes, at a couple of points we thought, 'let's think that we want to be okay on Sunday, not now.'."
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Stella admitted that the nature of the Baku street track made the situation even more stressful for Piastri, who was the only one of the three F1 rookies not to have a big accident during the weekend.
“It’s one of the hardest, because of how close you go to the walls,” said Stella.
“And it's a moment that you touch the wall, like we've seen many drivers have this weekend, even drivers in top cars, so it's definitely an issue that requires a lot of competent lucidity, and a lot of concentration.
“And sometimes Oscar said after a session, ‘I’m really exhausted.’ It was interesting, he was okay in the session, and then afterwards kind of a little bit of a drop.”
After the race, Piastri put on a brave face while admitting that it had been a difficult weekend.
“I’m not too bad,” said the Australian. “I think the adrenaline's still kicking at the moment. But I felt a bit better this morning, which was good.
“And I think through the race, it didn't impact me too much. I'm a lot lighter than I was at the start of the weekend.
“Today's probably been the best I've felt all weekend, which isn't saying much. But yeah, it's been very difficult physically. Especially yesterday, it was pretty rough.
“I think I've had about four pieces of toast for the whole weekend! So I may need to get some food back in me before Miami.”
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates
Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates
Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren
Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren
Latest news
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.