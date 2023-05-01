Subscribe
Previous / Alpine’s Baku F1 weekend like nothing I’ve experienced before, says Permane
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

McLaren feared sick Piastri would miss Baku F1 track action

McLaren boss Andrea Stella admits that the team didn’t know if a sick Oscar Piastri would be able to successfully complete the Azerbaijan GP weekend.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
McLaren feared sick Piastri would miss Baku F1 track action

The Italian acknowledged that at one stage there was a possibility that the Australian might have missed some of Saturday’s sprint day track action in order to focus on being fit for Sunday’s main event.

In the end Piastri greatly impressed the team by not only completing the weekend but also finishing a respectable 11th in the Grand Prix.

“We had a couple of points during the weekend in which we needed to evaluate ‘Is it better to rest now to make sure that we are okay on Sunday?',” said Stella when asked about Piastri.

“So I can certainly admit that we made this evaluation a couple of times. We were very well supported by our team doctor.

“And I would like to acknowledge that the overall medical support was excellent in assisting Oscar, like his team.

“But Oscar was always very calm, and 'Okay, let's try, I'll get in the car. If I can't do it, I will box.

“And then he always found the resources to go through the session. But yes, at a couple of points we thought, 'let's think that we want to be okay on Sunday, not now.'."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, in Parc Ferme after the Sprint

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Stella admitted that the nature of the Baku street track made the situation even more stressful for Piastri, who was the only one of the three F1 rookies not to have a big accident during the weekend.

“It’s one of the hardest, because of how close you go to the walls,” said Stella.

“And it's a moment that you touch the wall, like we've seen many drivers have this weekend, even drivers in top cars, so it's definitely an issue that requires a lot of competent lucidity, and a lot of concentration.

“And sometimes Oscar said after a session, ‘I’m really exhausted.’ It was interesting, he was okay in the session, and then afterwards kind of a little bit of a drop.”

After the race, Piastri put on a brave face while admitting that it had been a difficult weekend.

Read Also:

“I’m not too bad,” said the Australian. “I think the adrenaline's still kicking at the moment. But I felt a bit better this morning, which was good.

“And I think through the race, it didn't impact me too much. I'm a lot lighter than I was at the start of the weekend.

“Today's probably been the best I've felt all weekend, which isn't saying much. But yeah, it's been very difficult physically. Especially yesterday, it was pretty rough.

“I think I've had about four pieces of toast for the whole weekend! So I may need to get some food back in me before Miami.”

shares
comments

Alpine’s Baku F1 weekend like nothing I’ve experienced before, says Permane
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

F1 drivers blame shortened DRS zone for "boring" Azerbaijan GP

F1 drivers blame shortened DRS zone for "boring" Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

F1 drivers blame shortened DRS zone for "boring" Azerbaijan GP F1 drivers blame shortened DRS zone for "boring" Azerbaijan GP

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Oscar Piastri More
Oscar Piastri
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates Piastri already "learning a lot" from Norris as McLaren F1 team-mates

Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren

Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren

Formula 1

Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren Norris: Piastri already "keeping me on my toes" at McLaren

Latest news

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created Why F1's team bosses want changes to sprint format they created

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go WRT didn't know Spa WEC LMP2 win was on until 12 minutes to go

Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP Espargaro: KTM is beating Aprilia “with a worse bike” in MotoGP

The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top

The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top

FE Formula E

The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top The Formula E technology partnership putting Porsche on top

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe