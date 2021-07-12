Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction Next / F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1 News

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

The McLaren Formula 1 team has revealed that Lando Norris was mugged following the Euro 2020 football final between England and Italy at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday night.

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Italy prevailed in a tense penalty shootout after the game had finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

British driver Norris shared pictures of himself attending the match on his personal Instagram account and posted the message “Proud of our team” on his story.

Upon exiting the stadium, which had earlier been infiltrated by ticketless England fans, the 21-year-old was mugged and left “shaken” by the experience according to a statement released by his team on Monday evening.

The statement said: “McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken.

“Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken.

“The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.”

The statement added that no further comment would be made “as this is now a police matter.”

Norris is the only F1 driver in 2021 to have scored points in all nine grands prix so far, and claimed his third podium finish of the year last time out with third place in the Austrian Grand Prix.

PLUS: The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

His best finish at Silverstone, which hosts this weekend’s British GP, is a fifth place in the first of last year’s two grands prix. 

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Hamilton shares support for England players

Reigning F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has posted a message of solidarity to the three England footballers who were subjected to racist abuse on social media after the final.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, prompting a torrent of hate messages that have received widespread condemnation.

Writing on his Instagram account, Hamilton said that he was “worried” as the players stepped up to take their spot kicks and criticised the “disgusting” messages they received, which he said “shows how much work that still needs to be done”.

“I hope that this opens a conversation about acceptance,” he wrote.

“We must work towards a society that doesn’t require Black players to prove their value or place in society only through victory.

“Ultimately everyone on the England team should be so proud of their achievement and how they represented us.”

shares
comments

Related video

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Previous article

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Next article

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

1 h
2
Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

8 h
3
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

12 h
4
Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

8 h
5
Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

1 d
Latest news
F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
F1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

45m
McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
F1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

1 h
Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
F1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

8 h
How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

8 h
Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
F1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

8 h
Latest videos
Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief 07:15
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

More
James Newbold
What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics
Formula 1

What could have been: The F1 test chance thwarted by logistics

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star
IndyCar

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus
NASCAR

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo doesn't want McLaren struggles to leave him 'resenting' F1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban Austrian GP
Formula 1

Seidl: "Not right" penalty system puts Norris close to F1 race ban

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Plus
Formula 1

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

McLaren More
McLaren
The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes Austrian GP
Formula 1

The changes that have helped McLaren challenge Mercedes

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren needs to be "realistic" about true F1 pace - Seidl

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: How story mode makes F1 2021 Codemasters’ best game yet

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull move for Russell "worth considering" if he misses out at Mercedes

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Historics Historics

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda MotoGP rider Marquez hopes to increase bike training “if arm permits”

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
14 h
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Autosport picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Plus

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals PAT SYMONDS, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. STUART CODLING digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. STUART CODLING gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Latest news

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1 driver Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez now 'finding his own way' with Red Bull F1 set-up direction

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.