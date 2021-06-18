Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 News

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

By:

Andreas Seidl believes the lack of transparency over what caused the Formula 1 tyre failures in Baku is "disappointing", saying he would not support criticism against Pirelli's "safe product".

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

The FIA issued a technical directive earlier this week in reaction to the left-rear tyre failures for Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, clamping down on tyre pressure levels used by teams.

Pirelli F1 chief Mario Isola revealed on Thursday that both Aston Martin and Red Bull were running lower pressures than expected in the Baku race, but did not break any rules. 

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton said that Pirelli was not to blame for the failures, while Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski felt it would be "worrying" if teams were playing tricks with tyre pressure levels.

McLaren team principal Seidl said on Friday that there had been "carefully-chosen words in the press releases and statements from all parties", but felt disappointed there had not been greater clarity on what caused the failures.

"What is a bit disappointing for us is that there is not more transparency in what actually happened, because it was a safety-critical topic," Seidl said.

"Normally, that was a good practice in other cases in the past, with cases like that happening, there is transparency of what is happening, which didn't happen so far towards the teams.

"So that's a bit disappointing."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his car after crashing out from the lead

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, climbs out of his car after crashing out from the lead

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked what information he felt the teams were lacking about the failures, Seidl thought it was important to clear up assumptions, saying criticism towards Pirelli was not fair.

"There's a lot of criticism up in the air towards Pirelli, but in the end, I think that's not something we would support from our side," Seidl said.

"I think Pirelli has produced a safe product for this year. If we look at our car for example in Baku, if you were running the car within the regulations and following the prescriptions from Pirelli, there was no issue with the tyre.

"So that's why I think it would be important for everyone, for the entire paddock, to have transparency in understanding what actually happened, and what was causing these failures in the end."

Ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix, the FIA reminded teams that it was their responsibility to ensure they ran their tyres within the prescribed pressure levels, with more checks taking place as a result.

Read Also:

While Seidl said that McLaren would "definitely welcome" the clarifications, he did not think they were required as the regulations were already clear to teams.

"From our point of view, they were not really needed - the regulations were clear before," Seidl said.

"There is a clear reason why we get the prescriptions from Pirelli, and why these regulations are in place.

"We as a team are fully aware of that, and we know we have to act responsibly with these prescriptions within the regulations in order to make sure that there are not tyre failures and we do not put our drivers at risk.

"The TD doesn't change anything in terms of what we did, what we have to do now or what we did in the past. As I said before, the regulations were clear before."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

Previous article

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

15h
3
Formula 1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

21min
4
Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

1h
5
GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

24min
Latest news
McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity
F1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

21m
F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
F1

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

40m
Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
F1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1h
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus
F1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

1h
Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal
F1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

1h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy Paul Ricard
FIA F3

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers French GP
Formula 1

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Formula 1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus
Formula 1

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
1h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Red Bull, Aston Martin F1 teams were running with lower pressures

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon keeps Mercedes "connections" with new Alpine F1 deal

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz
GT GT

Nordschleife corner named after late Nurburgring ace Schmitz

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM Plus
DTM DTM

Why Albon has his work cut out in the new-look DTM

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?
MotoGP MotoGP

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

Latest news

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren backs Pirelli's "safe product", but wants F1 tyre failure clarity

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.