Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

By:

Dmitry Mazepin, owner of Haas Formula 1 title sponsor Uralkali, has proposed a staff incentive scheme for next year in a bid to help the team move up the grid.

Drivers Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have scored no points in a difficult 2021 campaign for Haas, which is set to finish last in the F1 constructors' championship this season.

The trying campaign, allied to the increasing demands of a 23-race schedule next season, has left the team with a likely challenge of keeping its best personnel delivering to the maximum.

Mazepin Sr has now put forward a plan to encourage staff to remain on board and stay fully motivated.

While Uralkali will not be changing the terms of its sponsorship deal to increase funding for the team's overall budget, Mazepin thinks the new scheme is a good way to help the situation.

Speaking to Russian channel Match TV on Thursday, he said: "The existing contract is what we have, but for next year we are proposing an additional agreement, voluntarily, to incentivise staff members to stay, to be involved more and to understand that it is difficult to service the cars during 23 races and fly to 23 different countries.

"The human factor is very important here, and that's why we want to increase staff motivation together with the team. We as sponsors want to be part of the team."

Uralkali has a long-term contract in place with Haas, which has been secured on the back of Nikita Mazepin's presence in the team.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1, on the grid with his father Dmitry Mazepin

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Despite the team's struggles this year, having abandoned development of its car to focus entirely on its 2022 campaign, Dmitry Mazepin is not disheartened by the year.

"We are pleased," he said. "Firstly, we are grateful to the team that we found a mutual interest in entering into this kind of agreement.

"The team has been working hard, but we see big opportunities, which we can realise through joint efforts, to achieve a higher result next year."

F1 team ownership plans unchanged

While Uralkali is closely associated with Nikita Mazepin's career, his father is clear that the company's F1 ambitions aren't limited to the 22-year-old.

Having been interested in purchasing the Force India squad back in 2018, Dmitry Mazepin is clear that he remains open to the idea of buying a squad.

"We have big ambitions in motorsport and we had an unsuccessful attempt to buy a Formula 1 team," he said.

"It is still a possibility for us. It is not related to Nikita but is determined by our long-term plans. On the contrary, we want to expand our presence in F1.

"We have the Hitech team which competes in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2, and the real crown for this journey would be to own a Formula 1 team and to have the full racing deck."

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Juri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked if its F1 ownership plans revolved around Haas or were not specific to one team at the moment, Mazepin said: "Not specific.

"Currently we are not in any negotiations because everyone is taking a time out to see how things unfold in 2022 in terms of which team is successful and which is not.

"If suddenly a small team becomes successful in 2022, then of course their value and attractiveness will be greater."

