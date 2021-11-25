Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more Next / Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Formula 1 / Qatar GP Podcast

GP Racing Podcast: The star quality of Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen and Red Bull’s commitment to do ‘whatever it takes’ to win the F1 title is the hot topic of the latest Flat Chat podcast from GP Racing magazine.

GP Racing Podcast: The star quality of Charles Leclerc

An exclusive interview with Verstappen was the cover feature of November’s edition of GP Racing and the tensions in the world championship battle have grown even more feverish since it hit the news stands.

GP Racing editor Ben Anderson and columnist Mark Gallagher join host Stuart Codling to debate the latest developments in what is an increasingly bitter fight.

Verstappen’s on-track conduct has come under fire but his confidence has been bolstered by his team’s determination to stand by its man. Red Bull has carried on developing its car for this season regardless of the technical reset to come in 2022 – and on top of committing resources, it has thrown its political weight behind Verstappen as well, firing damaging salvos at its Mercedes rivals.

Not yet on the same competitive page as Mercedes and Red Bull but easing ever closer, a resurgent Ferrari seems almost certain to claim third place in the constructors’ title this season. That’s not where this proud and historic team wants to be but it represents real and slightly unexpected progress after a disastrous 2020.

Ferrari’s resurgence is due in part to some remarkable performances by Charles Leclerc, cover star of December’s GP Racing. Those at the top of the organisation – including Enzo Ferrari’s own son – see Leclerc as a rightful heir to heroes of the marque’s past such as Michael Schumacher, Niki Lauda and Gilles Villeneuve.

Do these comparisons cut it? GP Racing has spoken to some of Ferrari’s most senior engineers about what makes Leclerc so special – and their belief that he still has room to grow and develop into an even tougher competitor.

And as this chapter of the hybrid F1 era draws to a close, Mercedes technical director James Allison has ‘moved upstairs’ to become chief technical officer. The latest issue of GP Racing carries a full and frank interview with Allison about his fascinating career – and why he believes being fired from a job can be good for you…

 
shares
comments
Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more
Previous article

Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more
Next article

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Load comments

Latest news

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

GP Racing Podcast: The star quality of Charles Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: The star quality of Charles Leclerc

Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more

Ferrari "never compromised" 2022 F1 car in fight for third
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "never compromised" 2022 F1 car in fight for third

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Plus

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles at a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay Plus

Why F1’s inconvenient penalties have to stay

OPINION: Quibbles over the length of time taken by Formula 1's stewards over decisions are entirely valid. But however inconvenient it is, there can be no questioning the importance of having clearly defined rules that everyone understands and can stick to. Recent events have shown that ambiguity could have big consequences

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax Plus

The mistakes Red Bull cannot afford to repeat in F1 2021’s title fight climax

OPINION: Red Bull has had Formula 1’s fastest package for most of 2021, but in several of the title run-in events it has wasted the RB16B’s potential. It cannot afford to do so again with Lewis Hamilton motoring back towards Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings with two rounds remaining

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2021
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Qatar was a virtual unknown for most as Formula 1 made its inaugural visit to the Gulf state, and tyre management quickly emerged as an even more critical factor than normal. Perhaps then it should come as no surprise that two of the championship's elder statesmen produced standout drives

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage Plus

How Hamilton dominated in Qatar despite missing a key Mercedes advantage

There was simply no stopping Lewis Hamilton on Formula 1's first visit to Qatar. The Mercedes driver eased to pole position and led every lap to secure an utterly dominant victory - even without a key Mercedes weapon in his arsenal to increase the heat on Red Bull heading into the final two races of the gripping 2021 title race

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2021
How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

John Surtees and Enzo Ferrari parted ways amicably but could have achieved more together. On the weekend that Formula 1 makes its bow in Qatar, a country best-known for staging bike racing, NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls the career of the formidable ‘Big John’ - the first man to achieve success at the highest level on two and four wheels

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2021
Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Plus

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Qatar is preparing to host the football World Cup next year, but will be thrown into the sporting spotlight this weekend as Formula 1 prepares to race in the country. Ahead of a 10-year deal to hold a grand prix from 2023 onwards, it's a much-needed opportunity to highlight reforms in the country

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2021
The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Plus

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Mercedes arrived in Qatar off the back of Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win in Brazil and it ended the first day of running on top at the Losail track. While it’s not just on one-lap pace where the Black Arrows squad looks good again versus Red Bull, there’s signs of encouragement in the data for Max Verstappen’s squad too

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.