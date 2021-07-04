Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared

By:

Nikita Mazepin, Nicholas Latifi and Kimi Raikkonen have been hit with time penalties following Sunday’s Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, while six others were cleared over yellow flag incidents.

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared

Double-waved yellow flags were brought out on the final lap of the race at the Red Bull Ring after Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel crashed at Turn 5.

A number of drivers were summoned by the stewards after the race for allegedly failing to adhere to the double-waved yellows by passing the crash site too quickly.

Points finishers Carlos Sainz Jr, Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly were under investigation, as were Antonio Giovinazzi, Latifi and Mazepin.

After meeting with every driver, the stewards announced that both Latifi and Mazepin had been given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which was converted into a 30-second time penalty in the final classification.

The remaining six drivers were cleared of any wrongdoing after the stewards deemed they took the appropriate action.

Mazepin and Latifi also receive three penalty points on their FIA superlicence, taking Latifi up to six for the 12-month period and Mazepin up to five.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Raikkonen was hit with a post-race time penalty for causing the crash with Vettel that brought out the double-waved yellow flags on the final lap of the race.

The stewards deemed that Raikkonen “closed the door” on Vettel, causing a collision and taking both cars off-track.

Raikkonen was given a drivethrough penalty that was converted into a 20s time penalty, but the Alfa Romeo driver in fact moves up to 15th in the final classification as Latifi - who finished 1.5s ahead - received a greater penalty.

Raikkonen also received two penalty points on his FIA superlicence, taking him up to six for the 12-month period.

George Russell was summoned for allegedly moving under braking while defending 11th place from Raikkonen late on, but the stewards were “happy that the movement was not dangerous or erratic”, and therefore took no action.

shares
comments

Related video

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP

Previous article

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

3 h
2
Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

4 h
4
Formula 1

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce

2 h
5
Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared

1 h
Latest news
Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared
F1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared

1 h
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP
F1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP

2 h
Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
F1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

2 h
Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce
F1

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce

2 h
Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP
F1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP

3 h
Latest videos
Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce Austrian GP
Formula 1

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Kimi Raikkonen More
Kimi Raikkonen
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as F1 reference – Vasseur
Formula 1

Giovinazzi no longer needs Raikkonen as F1 reference – Vasseur

Raikkonen reveals his son teased him over F1 Portuguese GP crash Portuguese GP
Formula 1

Raikkonen reveals his son teased him over F1 Portuguese GP crash

Trending Today

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Norris didn't deserve penalty for incident in F1 Austrian GP with Perez

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins from Bottas

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eight F1 drivers summoned over yellow flag breach after Vettel, Raikkonen crash

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez "not comfortable with myself" after Leclerc incidents in Austrian GP

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
10 h
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career. He's been comprehensively outscored by his team-mate so far, and with each passing race the explanations of his struggles can increasingly be seen as excuses. But while admitting that his on-track performances don’t merit a particularly flattering mark, Ricciardo is convinced that he will make a success of the move

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021
Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

With competition on the track increasing as the 2021 Formula 1 season intensifies, any possible advantage is being aggressively fought over. This includes off the track, as F1's rules and regulations come under scrutiny which, for multiple reasons, is causing unease up and down the grid

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2021
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021

Latest news

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin, Latifi and Raikkonen penalised after F1 Austrian GP, six others cleared

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: F1 penalty points should be reserved for dangerous driving

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rear damage from F1 Austrian GP kerb cost Hamilton 30 points of downforce

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.