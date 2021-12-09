Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Abu Dhabi signs new 10-year F1 contract as season finale Next / Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

By:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi has reminded teams and drivers that any unsporting conduct at the Abu Dhabi season finale could result in a championship points deduction.

Masi warns F1 title rivals of possible points deduction in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are heading in to the final race of the F1 season tied on points, with the driver that finishes ahead on Sunday claiming the drivers’ crown.

However, under F1’s countback rules, if neither driver finishes the race, either through a reliability problem or an accident, then Verstappen will take the title because he has taken more wins than his Mercedes rival.

A spate of incidents between Verstappen and Hamilton over the course of this season, including a collision at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, has prompted concern that there could be further trouble in Abu Dhabi.

PLUS: The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

But in a clear warning shot to both teams to ensure that nothing untoward happens, Masi has made it clear that the FIA will not tolerate any behaviour that it thinks is unfair.

In his regular event notes that are sent to all competitors ahead of the race weekend, Masi pulled out specific clauses of the FIA’s International Sporting Code that he wanted to remind teams about.

In particular he cited ISC rules relating to the behaviour of all team members, sporting conduct and the potential scope for punishments.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, in the press conference

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, in the press conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

In the notes he pulled out:

Article 9.15.1

“The competitor shall be responsible for all acts or omissions on the part of any person taking part in, or providing a service in connection with, a competition or a championship on their behalf, including in particular their employees, direct or indirect, their drivers, mechanics, consultants, service providers, or passengers, as well as any person to whom the competitor has allowed access to the Reserved Areas.”

Article 12.2.1 – Breach of Rules and in particular Article 12.2.1.l

“Any infringement of the principles of fairness in competition, behaviour in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the result of a competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics.”

Article 12.4.5

“For all the FIA championships, cups, challenges, trophies or series, the stewards may also decide to impose the following penalties: Suspension for one or more competitions, withdrawal of points for the championship, cup, challenge, trophy, series.”

Article 12.4.5.a

“Points should not be deducted separately from drivers and competitors, save in exceptional circumstances.”

The inference of Masi’s note to teams is that the FIA will be keeping a close eye on anything that it considers unsportsmanlike, and that any punishment handed down would likely affect both the drivers’ and constructors’ standings.

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Abu Dhabi signs new 10-year F1 contract as season finale
Previous article

Abu Dhabi signs new 10-year F1 contract as season finale
Next article

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Why Abu Dhabi's F1 track changes are about more than just overtaking

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Plus
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Stoker eyes F1 Envoy appointment if he wins FIA election

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles
Formula 1

Horner: Hamilton can be "very wily" in F1 track battles

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he'd seen wing damage Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton may not have gone for fastest lap if he'd seen wing damage

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The invisible enemy that’s made Hamilton’s title charge tougher

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
A request to Verstappen before his F1 title showdown with Hamilton Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

A request to Verstappen before his F1 title showdown with Hamilton

Red Bull's 2020 Abu Dhabi F1 dominance means little, says Mercedes Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's 2020 Abu Dhabi F1 dominance means little, says Mercedes

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

A request to Verstappen before his F1 title showdown with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

A request to Verstappen before his F1 title showdown with Hamilton

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast
Formula 1 Formula 1

Seidl: Messages between FIA and F1 teams shouldn't be broadcast

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Plus

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
1 h
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Plus

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months

Formula 1
20 h
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Plus

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. OLEG KARPOV asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Plus

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 7, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.