Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Masi says Jeddah only needs "fine-tuning" despite F1 drivers' concerns

By:

Several Formula 1 drivers have called for changes to the Jeddah circuit after safety concerns arose during the Saudi Arabian GP weekend.

Masi says Jeddah only needs "fine-tuning" despite F1 drivers' concerns

However, FIA race director Michael Masi anticipates only "fine-tuning" being required ahead of the next event at the track in March.

Drivers mainly had reservations about the lack of visibility of potential trouble ahead in the many flat out sweeping bends, with some questioning why the circuit design didn't simply feature more straights.

GPDA director George Russell argued that the fast bends created "unnecessary risks" while not offering a challenge, and others echoed his thoughts.

"I don't know what are the limitations on building, because there must be a reason why the straights are turning like this," said Esteban Ocon.

"For us it's flat out so it makes no difference. It's just that it makes it blind and we can't see if a car is a problem in front or whatever. So, it could be a massive crash."

Ocon said he liked the first part of the track but added: "All these straights afterwards, that are not straight I think we should make them straight basically.

"It would make no difference to overtaking, it would make no difference on the track layout itself because the main corners remain, but it would help a lot on the safety aspect of it for sure.

"We would have less worry about the slow flag car. Every lap I had in practice there was a slow flag so I didn't know what I was going into."

Lando Norris was another to question why the track had to be so fast, calling it "pointless" to create risks with the walls in close proximity at high speeds.

"For a street circuit I just don't think it needs to be like a street circuit at this speed," said the McLaren driver.

"I think the F1 cars we have, the speeds we do nowadays, it's not needed to be quite like this.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, andPierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521, andPierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, and Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"You can have the effect of a street circuit and so on, but they need to realise if we're doing 250/300 km/h, and there's a wall from here to there away, it's a bit pointless from my point of view to risk that kind of thing.

"That's not needed. The slow speed and Turns 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, I don't think there's any problems with that. It's just some of these quicker corners that I think maybe can be altered slightly."

The FIA always reviews circuits after race weekends, but Masi does not expect major changes.

"I think here in Saudi Arabia they've done a brilliant job of putting this amazing facility together in such a short time frame, which is a credit to everyone involved," he said.

"There is some fine-tuning, that will happen across the board. There were some teething issues being a brand new event, brand new facility, on the whole of things.

"There'll be some fine-tuning but nothing in a major way that I envisage here and now."

Team bosses acknowledged their drivers' concerns but stopped short of criticising the venue.

"The first time I walked Baku I was working for the FIA," said Alpine's Marcin Budkowski. "And I walked it on a Wednesday and I went to Charlie [Whiting's] office and I said, 'Are you sure about that Charlie? You moderated this'.

"I had a little bit of the same feeling on Thursday night. I feel like it's fine, there's a couple of corners that are a bit tricky, but that's something that can be looked at in 2022/23.

"You can talk about it with the driver after the weekend's passed, you don't really ask the driver if they feel safe before the race weekend, that's not really the best thing to do. It's certainly a challenging track."

"When you listen to the drivers when they drive the fast laps here, it is clear that the certain amount of risk is involved as well with the walls being so close and with the track layout how it is here," said McLaren's Andreas Seidl.

"I still think it's a risk that is manageable, to be honest. Of course like Lando said also, when a big accident happens we all will discuss it differently.

"But I think ultimately what we have seen this weekend was well managed I think by the teams, by the drivers, by the FIA."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places
Previous article

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Seidl backs call for F1 red flag rule change after Jeddah race

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Latest news

Masi says Jeddah only needs "fine-tuning" despite F1 drivers' concerns
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi says Jeddah only needs "fine-tuning" despite F1 drivers' concerns

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton had no warning Verstappen had been asked to swap places

Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 F1 title deciders ranked: 1986 Australian GP, 2008 Brazilian GP and more

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
20 h
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Plus

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.