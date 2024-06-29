All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Marko urges end to Red Bull’s F1 internal squabbles

Helmut Marko thinks spat between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen is an unnecessary distraction

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says the Formula 1 team cannot risk its on-track fortunes being disrupted by needless spats like that between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner.

Fresh talk of an internal political battle within Red Bull erupted at the Austrian Grand Prix when Verstappen, the father of driver Max, spoke out against Horner in the wake of a bust-up over his involvement in a Legends Parade.

Verstappen spoke to Dutch media and said he had been forced to pull out of a planned demo run in an RB8 ahead of the Austrian GP because he believed Horner was trying to block him.

He told the website of Dutch magazine Formule 1: "I am completely done with him. It looks like a kindergarten. I could have driven, but I pulled out.

"I find this so childish of Horner. It says something about him, I think."

Horner himself later denied that there had been any veto from his side over the matter and suggested that the Verstappen Sr situation was not of concern to him.

“You can't control everything in life,” he said. “I can't control relationships with drivers' fathers, but my focus is on the performance of our drivers and performance of our team. And that's where it will remain."

Jos Verstappen, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Jos Verstappen, Dr. Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

But amid an ever-increasingly tight fight with McLaren for race victories, Marko has said such friction cannot afford to take up people's attention.

Speaking to ServusTV, Marko said: “We've actually decided to concentrate on the sporting side and have enough problems there to sort that out.

“But I will say is that it [the argument] is a private matter between Jos and Christian, and [one] that shouldn't really take place at all about such trivial matters as a show run.”

Marko said that with Red Bull’s advantage at the front of F1 having been chipped away in recent weeks, all the team’s focus had to be on what was taking place out on track.

“We must and will concentrate fully on the sport,” he said. “We have a very strong opponent in McLaren.”

He added: “The McLaren, at every track, with every temperature, with every type of tyre, is always fast straight away. So that will be a tough thing over the season.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, speaks to fans

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, speaks to fans

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Wolff says Horner ‘babbling’

The stance of Jos Verstappen this weekend has again fuelled fresh talk about a potential team move for Max at some point, even though the Dutchman said he would remain with Red Bull in 2025.

Horner has long insisted that he saw no danger in Verstappen leaving the outfit, despite the overtures made by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff since the start of the season.

He also suggested that talk of a Verstappen move to Mercedes had been used as a ‘distraction’ move by the German manufacturer to divert attention away from its own competitive situation.

This is something that Wolff has strongly denied.

Asked about Horner's suggestion of this point in the Friday press conference at the Red Bull Ring, Wolff told Sky Germany: “I didn't even hear him say that. It's just stupid. He's babbling.”

Wolff said, having been spotted speaking to Jos in the Austria paddock, that he had always got on well with the Verstappens – but there were still other factors that would ultimately decide futures.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, gives a thumbs up after securing pole in Sprint Qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, gives a thumbs up after securing pole in Sprint Qualifying

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“There was always contact,” he said. “We live in the same place and have always got on well. You can be good with your neighbour and he still won't drive your car.”

He added: “The most important thing is that we look at our performance. I believe that if we have a fast car, then fast drivers want to drive with us.

Read Also:

“Today we were three and a half tenths too slow. That's why we have to improve, then we'll also be a good harbour for a Max Verstappen. But we're not fast enough at the moment.”

Additional reporting by Frederik Hackbarth and Markus Luettgens

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What GPS data tells us about McLaren’s chances of beating Verstappen
Next article Is F1's new track limits solution already changing driver attitudes?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari F1 upgrade could have triggered high-speed bouncing woes, says Sainz

Ferrari F1 upgrade could have triggered high-speed bouncing woes, says Sainz

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Ferrari F1 upgrade could have triggered high-speed bouncing woes, says Sainz
Hamilton laments “pretty disastrous” Austria F1 sprint qualifying effort

Hamilton laments “pretty disastrous” Austria F1 sprint qualifying effort

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Hamilton laments “pretty disastrous” Austria F1 sprint qualifying effort
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
More from
Jos Verstappen
Ben Hunt: ​Is it time Max Verstappen ditched his dad and went it alone?

Ben Hunt: ​Is it time Max Verstappen ditched his dad and went it alone?

Formula 1
Spanish GP
Ben Hunt: ​Is it time Max Verstappen ditched his dad and went it alone?
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut

National
Ex-F1 driver Jos Verstappen plans British rallying debut
Why Verstappen isn't interested in hyping up Red Bull

Why Verstappen isn't interested in hyping up Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why Verstappen isn't interested in hyping up Red Bull
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals

Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Verstappen qualifying gap a "reality check" for F1 rivals
2024 F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Austrian GP
2024 F1 Austrian GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Latest news

WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans

WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans

WRC WRC
Rally Poland
WRC Poland: Rovanpera on course for memorable win, tyre issue costs Evans
FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
FIA assessing Tsunoda F1 outburst over potential ableist slur
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

MGP MotoGP
Dutch GP
Martin hit with grid penalty for MotoGP Dutch GP after qualifying incident

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why F1 strategic thinking must encompass more than pitstop timings
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why soon-to-depart Newey isn't Red Bull's only senior figure to miss
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
By Jonathan Noble
The one certainty that Alpine gets from Briatore's F1 return
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why an era-ending McLaren's pioneering traits couldn't halt Mansell's juggernaut
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe