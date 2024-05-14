Magnussen: "Unfinished business" with Haas F1 behind desire to stay
Kevin Magnussen wants to remain at the Haas Formula 1 team in 2025 as he feels he still has "unfinished business" with the American squad.
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Stella: "Unacceptable" Magnussen F1 tactics should be bannable offences
Miami GP stewards to raise F1 rules issue with FIA as Magnussen cleared
Haas suing Steiner over alleged “Surviving to Drive” infringements
Hulkenberg: Komatsu "gave everything" to keep me at Haas in F1 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Latest news
Waters to make NASCAR Cup debut with RFK at Sonoma
Autosport Podcast: F1 Imola preview
IndyCar confirms new hybrid engine race debut for Mid-Ohio
F1 eyes lightweight halo from 2026
Autosport Plus
Why it's time for F1 to hold its own "throwback" livery race
Sir Stirling Moss' 10 greatest drives
The can of worms opened by Magnussen's Miami F1 sprint antics
Why Norris was right to use his ‘No-Wins’ haters’ goading to right a series of F1 wrongs
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments