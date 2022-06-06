Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How F1 teams went from £1 rejects to billion-dollar forecasts Next / Archive: How a shy dental student became a British F1 hero
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Magnussen sees "nice change" in Haas between stints at the F1 team

Kevin Magnussen has been impressed by the "nice change" at the Haas Formula 1 team between his two stints, following the squad's alterations to its technical set-up and bases.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas
Magnussen sees "nice change" in Haas between stints at the F1 team

After Magnussen left Haas at the end of 2020, the team set up what was dubbed a 'Haas hub' in Maranello at Ferrari's headquarters, with more of the Italian team's personnel moving over to the US squad to form a department headed up by technical director Simone Resta.

The change has allowed Haas to forge closer ties to Ferrari, while the team had already been taking as many components as possible from the Italian manufacturer as permitted under the regulations to use on its F1 car.

The move has been partly credited for the team's improvements in 2022, after scoring a total of 15 points already this season after notching up a combined total of just three points across the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Concerns had been raised by rival teams about how closely Haas is working with Ferrari, despite no formal complaint being lodged with the FIA, but the set-up has still been checked and approved by F1's governing body.

Magnussen feels the changes have been able to gel different departments closer together and help the team improve its car development rate.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

"Yeah, that's been a nice change in the team," Magnussen said about the Haas base in Maranello.

"The year I've been away, they've moved. It's a bigger group now in Maranello, I think that helps communication between the different departments, just being able to go and talk to each other.

"Our team for all those years have been spread out over the world: in the US; and then two places in Italy and one in England, so very spread out. And I think in terms of communication, it makes it easier when you can just go to mate's desk and have a chat.

"So, it's better, and it's also grown, and we have more people and it feels better. And, of course, the car shows that too. So it's in a good place Haas are pointing."

Read Also:

After a strong start to 2022 with points in three out of the first four rounds, Magnussen and Haas teammate Mick Schumacher haven't finished inside the top 10 at the past three races, with both drivers failing to finish in Monaco.

shares
comments
How F1 teams went from £1 rejects to billion-dollar forecasts
Previous article

How F1 teams went from £1 rejects to billion-dollar forecasts
Next article

Archive: How a shy dental student became a British F1 hero

Archive: How a shy dental student became a British F1 hero
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more British GP
Formula 1

F1 British Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Hamilton “fighting for the front row” until final lap in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton “fighting for the front row” until final lap in British GP qualifying

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou conscious after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.