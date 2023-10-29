Subscribe
Formula 1 Mexico City GP
News

Heavy Magnussen F1 crash causes Mexico GP red flag

Formula 1's Mexico Grand Prix has been red-flagged halfway through after a heavy crash for Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

On Lap 32 of 71 Magnussen was snaking his Haas through the Esses in the second sector when he appeared to suffer a left-rear suspension failure, which sent his car hard into left-hand barriers at Turn 9.

The heavy hit destroyed Magnussen's car, but the Dane was able to climb out of his wrecked Haas unaided.

After a brief safety car period the race was red-flagged with 36 laps remaining, due to the enormous amount of debris.

In a statement before racing resumed, a Haas spokesperson said: "Magnussen is ok.

"He is being kept in the medical centre for a bit longer just as standard observation. When he’s released I’ll advise on pen timings - suspect it might be towards the end of race. The incident looks to be a suspension failure, possibly heat-induced."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60

Max Verstappen reacted to Magnussen's crash by pitting for new hard tyres but retained his lead ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz was running fourth in the second Ferrari followed by AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo, who comfortably kept up with the frontrunners' pace in the top five.

The race was set to resume at 15:14 local time with a standing start, with all drivers allowed to freely swap their tyres.

That's bad news for McLaren's Lando Norris and Williams man Alex Albon, who pitted after the safety car came out on dropped several positions each.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was the biggest benefactor of the red flag, having moved up from 18th to eighth following an early pitstop.

Earlier on, Sergio Perez shocked the home fans by crashing out in Turn 1 of the first lap after contact with Leclerc.

Leclerc sustained front wing damage in the clash, with the stewards investigating whether or not the Ferrari man was driving around with an unsafe car.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, collide at the start causing retirement for the Mexican

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, collide at the start causing retirement for the Mexican

The Monegasque driver's dangling front wing endplate finally broke off in Turn 1 on Lap 4, which caused a virtual safety car.

The collision gave Verstappen free rein to swoop into the lead after starting behind both Leclerc and Sainz, with the Dutchman chasing a 16th victory of a crushingly dominant 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Perez a deflated Perez acknowledged he took a risk from fourth on the grid to try and lead his home race.

"I'm sad, without a doubt because today was my opportunity. I had a very good start and I was only thinking of winning the race. I didn't want to be on the podium," he said.

"I saw the opportunity and I went for it. In hindsight, I took a risk, but if I had pulled it off I would have come out of Turn 1 in the lead."

shares
comments
Previous article Live: F1 Mexico GP commentary and updates
Next article Perez "only thinking of winning" in F1 Mexico GP start move
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"

Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of" Ricciardo: F1 Mexico GP was "the weekend I dreamed of"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Kevin Magnussen
More
Kevin Magnussen
Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP Overheating brakes triggered heavy Magnussen crash in F1 Mexico GP

Magnussen: “Horrendous” Monza highlights need for Haas F1 patience

Magnussen: “Horrendous” Monza highlights need for Haas F1 patience

Formula 1
Italian GP

Magnussen: “Horrendous” Monza highlights need for Haas F1 patience Magnussen: “Horrendous” Monza highlights need for Haas F1 patience

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

Haas F1 Team
More
Haas F1 Team
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP F1 rookie run

Haas sure Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico F1 practice run

Haas sure Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico F1 practice run

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas sure Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico F1 practice run Haas sure Bearman won't "go through anything stupid" in Mexico F1 practice run

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Latest news

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC
Central Europe Rally

How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe