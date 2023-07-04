Subscribe
Previous / The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo Next / Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Magnussen: De Vries in “desperate situation” trying to save F1 future

Kevin Magnussen says that Nyck de Vries is in a “desperate situation” trying to save his AlphaTauri Formula 1 drive after the Dutchman was penalised for an incident in Austria.

Adam Cooper
By:
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04, off the circuit

De Vries was given a five-second time penalty and two points on his licence after the third on-track confrontation between the pair in two weekends became the first to draw the attention of the stewards.

In Montreal, both drivers came to a halt on the circuit after De Vries misjudged a move down the inside, but no action was taken by the FIA.

Early in the Austrian race, Magnussen said that de Vries had "completely pushed me off" when the Dane tried to pass him at Turn 4 following the safety car restart, and again no action was taken.

Another incident later in the race, when de Vries muscled past the Haas at Turn 4 and then held his line into Turn 6, saw Magnussen repeat his earlier accusation after being eased onto the gravel.

This time it was deemed to be a step too far by the FIA, with the stewards noting: "At and from the apex of Turn 6, car 20 was on the outside and was clearly level and then in front of car 21. In accordance with the driving standards guidelines, car 20 should have been given racing room."

"He got a penalty, right?" said Magnussen after the race. "So he did push me off.

"But he's racing for his future, and [is] maybe in a bit of a desperate situation. There's nothing I can say, really. He got a penalty, so it is what it is."

De Vries was eventually classified 17th and Magnussen 18th, with both drivers also receiving post-race track limits penalties.

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

"We happen to like each other when it comes to meeting each other on track!" said de Vries when asked by Autosport about the Magnussen incidents. "But I think it was hard racing.

"I'll take the penalty. It's not my entitlement to judge on that. The stewards gave me a penalty, and we took it.

"It's a little bit irrelevant what I think, I am not the person who decides whether I should get a penalty for it or not.

"We race hard, we're trying to find the limits, and sometimes it's beyond, sometimes it's below, and I got a five-second penalty for it."

Asked if he wanted to know why his move was penalised, de Vries stressed that every incident is different.

"These situations, I think they happen," he said. "Obviously, with Yuki [Tsunoda] and Zhou [Guanyu], with Max [Verstappen] and Carlos [Sainz], and they happen all the time.

"And each situation is judged slightly differently. And it's not so black and white. So obviously, we understand the rules, but you've got to push to the limit of the rules to make sure you don't lose out. And sometimes you go beyond, and sometimes you undershoot."

Meanwhile, Magnussen admitted that it had been a tough weekend for Haas, with the team gambling on a set-up change for the main race that saw him start from the pitlane.

"It was more a bit of an experiment," he said. "We were P19 anyway, and we knew the pace didn't look good, so why not just try something that actually will give us a bit of knowledge and answer some of the questions we have?

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"It's probably the worst this season so far. I've finished last. I know I started in the pitlane but still, making no progress from last is not what this car is capable of.

"When you see the one-lap pace it has, it should be possible to have a better race than that."

Pushed on how the problems can be addressed, he said: "It's very complex. It's not one thing, it's a combination of things and it's a very complex thing to solve.

"But I have all faith in the team, and I do believe that we can turn it around and improve the situation."

shares
comments

Related video

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Zhou: Outdeveloping F1 midfield rivals "difficult" for Alfa Romeo
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Chinese GP set to return as F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar

Chinese GP set to return as F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar

Formula 1

Chinese GP set to return as F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar Chinese GP set to return as F1 announces 24-race 2024 calendar

Did Austria sprint shootout expose need for F1 tyre rule rethink?

Did Austria sprint shootout expose need for F1 tyre rule rethink?

Formula 1
Austrian GP

Did Austria sprint shootout expose need for F1 tyre rule rethink? Did Austria sprint shootout expose need for F1 tyre rule rethink?

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

F1 Formula 1

Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao Schumacher completes maiden McLaren F1 test in Portimao

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

F1 Formula 1

How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration Williams reveals special British GP livery for 800th F1 race celebration

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

F1 Formula 1

F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money F1 sponsorship: Why it’s easy for careless brands to waste a lot of money

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive Why Ryan Reynolds and Alpine show that F1’s boom will outlast Drive to Survive

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe