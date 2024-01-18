Magazine: F1 2024's tech battleground
The tech developments and likely battles of the 2024 Formula 1 season come under the spotlight in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (18 January).
Normally, our ‘Revealed’ F1 issues begin by looking at the new rules for the season ahead and what impact they could have on the campaign to come. But, with such incredible stability in 2024, this week we take a different approach.
Clearly, with Red Bull so dominant in 2023, many teams will follow the title-winning squad’s design concept. But understanding the concept and pushing it forward will be key to the competitive order. In our F1 2024 feature, Jake Boxall-Legge delves into the likely battlegrounds with the help of Autosport images from Matthew Fiveash, as well as outlining the few regulation tweaks you may have missed.
We also pick out some of the motorsport stories we’re looking forward to this season, while Stefan Mackley was in Mexico City to see Pascal Wehrlein win for Porsche in the Formula E opener – even if he did have a long wait for the result to be confirmed!
Most of the rest of our team was in Birmingham for the revamped Autosport International show. Our coverage includes all the highlights, including the appearances of recently ousted Haas team boss Guenther Steiner and Ferrari’s Le Mans winner James Calado, the best of the Business Forum and the Live Action Arena.
Fresh from speaking to Steiner, Alex Kalinauckas also takes a look at why McLaren seems increasingly confident ahead of the 2024 F1 season.
As ever, we also bring you all the club news, plus Mark Paulson talks to TCR UK champion Carl Boardley, in our National section.
Amid the excitement of getting a new season started came the sad news of John Webb’s death last week. The former Brands Hatch impresario arguably did more than any other figure for British motorsport and we pay tribute in this issue.
