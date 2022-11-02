Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bottas: Mexican GP could have been "different story" with soft tyres Next / Valtteri Bottas set for belated Race of Champions debut in 2023
Formula 1 News

Mauro Forghieri obituary: Legendary Ferrari F1 designer dies at 87

Mauro Forghieri, the Italian engineer who became an iconic figure in Formula 1 as he helped Ferrari win numerous titles, has died aged 87.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Mauro Forghieri obituary: Legendary Ferrari F1 designer dies at 87

During a lengthy career as the technical chief at Ferrari, from 1962 to 1984, he helped guide Ferrari to four drivers’ titles, seven constructors’ crowns and 54 grand prix victories.

He originally joined Ferrari as an apprentice in 1960, having graduated from the University of Bologna with a mechanical engineering degree.

Having made a good early impression, following the departure of then chief designer Carlo Chiti in 1961, he was asked by team founder Enzo Ferrari to step up to head the technical side of the team.

Enzo Ferrari and Mauro Forghieri

Enzo Ferrari and Mauro Forghieri

Photo by: David Phipps

During his tenure, he was instrumental in creating some of the squad’s most successful and famous F1 designs.

This included the V8-powered 158 that John Surtees won the world title with in 1964, as well as the 312 series of both grand prix and sportscar fame.

Other drivers he helped win the championships with at Ferrari included Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter.

Forghieri finally left his position as technical director in 1984 and switched to a new role working on the Ferrari 408 4RM concept car. When that project was completed, he left Ferrari for good in 1987.

Following his long career at Ferrari, Forghieri moved to Lamborghini where he worked on its V12 engine that raced in F1 in 1989 and 1990.

He was also briefly involved in the ultimately stalled efforts for a new Lamborghini-backed GLAS F1 team, which then became the Modena squad in 1991.

When Lamborghini’s engineering department was reorganised at the end of 1991, and the Modena team ran out of funding, Forghieri left and helped set up the mechanical design Oral Engineering Group, whose clients included BMW, Bugatti and Aprilia. He was still involved with the project until recently.

Mauro Forghieri consults Niki Lauda

Mauro Forghieri consults Niki Lauda

Photo by: David Phipps

The Italian kept a close eye on F1 and several years ago famously made it clear how he did not like the current rules that allowed for DRS.

“I dislike the whole aerodynamics of the current cars,” he said. “I don't understand why it is not reduced in order to allow normal overtaking without DRS.

“Now, if one's opponent is less than a second behind, he can only watch as his pursuer goes past - and that cannot be correct.

“A world champion needs to be in a position to overtake his opponent without help. Otherwise, in my eyes, he is not a world champion.”

As the result of his historical contribution to Ferrari, Forghieri received honorary citizenship of Modena last January.

Jacky Ickx with Mauro Forghieri

Jacky Ickx with Mauro Forghieri

Photo by: Motorsport Images

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Mexican GP could have been "different story" with soft tyres
Previous article

Bottas: Mexican GP could have been "different story" with soft tyres
Next article

Valtteri Bottas set for belated Race of Champions debut in 2023

Valtteri Bottas set for belated Race of Champions debut in 2023
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form São Paulo GP
Formula 1

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form

Mercedes will wait for "quiet time" in winter to sort new Hamilton F1 deal
Formula 1

Mercedes will wait for "quiet time" in winter to sort new Hamilton F1 deal

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Ferrari More
Ferrari
How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy Ferrari Hypercar unveil
Video Inside
WEC

How Ferrari's new Le Mans contender is a statement of philosophy

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Sainz relieved to complete F1 Mexican GP after Japan, US first-lap exits

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Latest news

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games
Esports Esports

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

Entry list for Round 3 revealed, along with how to watch all of the action.

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's rivals don't think Mexico slump was true reflection of F1 form

Mercedes and Red Bull suspect that Ferrari’s struggles in Formula 1’s Mexican Grand Prix were likely a one-off, rather than a sign it has fallen away from the lead battle.

National novelties: Superbike star Guintoli on four wheels and Chevrolet Lumina
National National

National novelties: Superbike star Guintoli on four wheels and Chevrolet Lumina

A motorbike racing star on four wheels, an unusual V8 making an appearance and a celebration of a driver retiring after 50 years of club competition are among the interesting stories from last weekend's national motorsport action.

The Japanese ace ignored by F1 that future hopefuls must overcome
Super Formula Super Formula

The Japanese ace ignored by F1 that future hopefuls must overcome

OPINION: Tomoki Nojiri has cemented himself as one of Japan's fastest stars, but his achievements will likely never get recognised outside of his homeland as chances of any Pierre Gasly-esque trips through Super Formula to Formula 1 have evaporated. But he could well mark himself as a benchmark that could help others progress onto the world stage

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out Plus

Why F1's Mexico GP wasn't as boring as everyone made out

OPINION: The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix won't be remembered for anything other than the race Max Verstappen took an historic 14th win in a single season. The lack of action led to an unenthused fanbase on social media, but there were elements of that grand prix that made it far more interesting than has been claimed

Formula 1
7 h
The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022 Plus

The type of F1 world champion record-breaker Verstappen has proved to be in 2022

OPINION: Max Verstappen’s 2022 Formula 1 season was already very memorable given his title success. Now, he’s secured a unique championship achievement with his Mexico win. But what exactly has this year taught us about the type of champion he has become?

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2022
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2022
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.