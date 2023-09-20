Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s improved Formula 1 form to extensive troubleshooting carried out at the Dutch Grand Prix but concedes car tweaks now favour Carlos Sainz’s driving style.
Sainz ended Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s record winning streak in Singapore to back up his consecutive pole positions, while a delayed pitstop last weekend left Leclerc to finish fourth.
While the bumpy Marina Bay street circuit and its aggressive kerbs that forced a ride height rise means the Red Bull dip is thought to be only temporary, Ferrari does appear to have taken a stride forward.
PLUS: The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
Leclerc reckons using the Dutch GP in August to run extensive set-up tests is key to this turnaround, as Ferrari has sought to tame the unpredictable on-the-limit handling of the SF-23.
Speaking in Singapore, he said: “I really hope it’s possible to repeat in Suzuka and I’m looking forward to seeing that. If we do that then it’s a really good sign for the future.
“In Zandvoort, we’ve done many tests. In Monza, we wanted to re-confirm those tests and the understanding we had from the car.
“From here, we applied everything and it seemed to do a big step forward.
“Having said that, Singapore has historically been a very good track for us so we need to wait one more race in order to see whether we have done a really good step forward consistently or whether it’s a one-off.”
Ferrari introduced an upgraded floor in Miami as part of a development path that was conceived to make the car more predictable, but Leclerc reckons the team has had to rely more on set-up tweaks to settle the handling.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Ferrari
This has caused him to struggle to match team-mate Sainz, with the Monegasque having to move away from his preference for oversteer since the car was too snappy.
Leclerc explained: “It’s great to have [Carlos] on such a form because it pushes me also to understand a bit more my driving style and try to fit my driving style to this car.
“I’m not completely comfortable with the car at the moment - a bit too much understeer for my liking and I struggle to drive around it.
“Because of the unpredictability of the car, I cannot have the oversteer that I want.
“There is a bit of work to do, but it’s first of all great to see that at least the competitiveness seems to be up there. Now it’s up to me to try and catch up.”
He clarified: “We’ve got this very unpredictable car and so because of this unpredictability we need to be on the safe side balance-wise.
“We cannot run with a lot of front [end] because then whenever you have a snap, you lose a lot of grip from the car and it’s just very difficult to manage.
“It’s not that it’s an understeery car, but it’s just you have to put understeer in the car to make it predictable and this is tricky.”
Related video
Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026
Brown: Quality 11th F1 team will not dilute but add value
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time" Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win
Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win
Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP
Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP
Latest news
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.