Subscribe
Previous / Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026 Next / Brown: Quality 11th F1 team will not dilute but add value
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

Leclerc: Zandvoort troubleshooting has moved Ferrari towards Sainz

Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s improved Formula 1 form to extensive troubleshooting carried out at the Dutch Grand Prix but concedes car tweaks now favour Carlos Sainz’s driving style.

Matt Kew
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Sainz ended Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s record winning streak in Singapore to back up his consecutive pole positions, while a delayed pitstop last weekend left Leclerc to finish fourth.

While the bumpy Marina Bay street circuit and its aggressive kerbs that forced a ride height rise means the Red Bull dip is thought to be only temporary, Ferrari does appear to have taken a stride forward.

PLUS: The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Leclerc reckons using the Dutch GP in August to run extensive set-up tests is key to this turnaround, as Ferrari has sought to tame the unpredictable on-the-limit handling of the SF-23.

Speaking in Singapore, he said: “I really hope it’s possible to repeat in Suzuka and I’m looking forward to seeing that. If we do that then it’s a really good sign for the future.

“In Zandvoort, we’ve done many tests. In Monza, we wanted to re-confirm those tests and the understanding we had from the car.

“From here, we applied everything and it seemed to do a big step forward.

“Having said that, Singapore has historically been a very good track for us so we need to wait one more race in order to see whether we have done a really good step forward consistently or whether it’s a one-off.”

Ferrari introduced an upgraded floor in Miami as part of a development path that was conceived to make the car more predictable, but Leclerc reckons the team has had to rely more on set-up tweaks to settle the handling.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Ferrari

This has caused him to struggle to match team-mate Sainz, with the Monegasque having to move away from his preference for oversteer since the car was too snappy.

Leclerc explained: “It’s great to have [Carlos] on such a form because it pushes me also to understand a bit more my driving style and try to fit my driving style to this car.

“I’m not completely comfortable with the car at the moment - a bit too much understeer for my liking and I struggle to drive around it.

“Because of the unpredictability of the car, I cannot have the oversteer that I want.

Read Also:

“There is a bit of work to do, but it’s first of all great to see that at least the competitiveness seems to be up there. Now it’s up to me to try and catch up.”

He clarified: “We’ve got this very unpredictable car and so because of this unpredictability we need to be on the safe side balance-wise.

“We cannot run with a lot of front [end] because then whenever you have a snap, you lose a lot of grip from the car and it’s just very difficult to manage.

“It’s not that it’s an understeery car, but it’s just you have to put understeer in the car to make it predictable and this is tricky.”

shares
comments

Related video

Piastri extends McLaren F1 contract until 2026

Brown: Quality 11th F1 team will not dilute but add value
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka

Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka Red Bull's rivals expect immediate F1 bounce back at Suzuka

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Formula 1
Italian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi Vasseur: Ferrari allowed Sainz and Leclerc to race in F1 Italian GP for tifosi

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"

Formula 1
Italian GP

Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time" Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how "racing should be all the time"

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win

Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win Sainz: Ferrari weaknesses haven't changed despite Singapore F1 win

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP Ferrari: Sainz gets full credit for Norris DRS tactic in F1 Singapore GP

Latest news

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe