Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise"
Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc admits that the pace of rivals Mercedes in Bahrain on Thursday came as “a bit of a surprise”.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Erik Junius
Mercedes had a low-key test at Sakhir in terms of outright pace, but the Brackley team topped the times in FP2, with Lewis Hamilton ahead of George Russell.
Carlos Sainz was fourth for Ferrari, 0.395s down on pacesetter Hamilton, while Leclerc made a mistake on his quick lap and thus did not set a representative time in ninth.
However, the Monegasque driver believes that the team is in a good position.
“It felt alright, again no big surprises at least on our side, so that is a good thing again,” said Leclerc on Thursday evening. “No bad surprises, no good surprises either, just exactly as we expected the car to be.
“In FP2 I made a small mistake on my fast lap. It’s a one-lap tyre, so that was it. But apart from that it's all about tomorrow now, trying to focus to do a step forward.
“Mercedes looks strong, which is a bit of a surprise, but we don't know with what fuel [load] they are running. So I think we'll have all our answers tomorrow."
Leclerc acknowledged that the SF-24 showed promise over a long run.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
"Yes, that looked quite good,” he said. “The feeling was quite good, again I felt quite good with the car and it's a much better start compared to last year, where last year we arrived at the first race and it was very difficult to know exactly what was the right window where we can optimise our car.
“Today it’s not the case, we know that we are in the right window for performing at our best with this specific car. Now it's all about tomorrow, to try and anticipate the conditions of tomorrow, and make the best out of this weekend."
Regarding Ferrari’s potential form, he added: "I expect to be there with the others. The only question mark is obviously Red Bull, how far ahead they are in front, but with the others, I'll be surprised if we are not in the mix."
Leclerc’s team-mate Sainz also acknowledged that the Mercedes FP2 pace was not expected.
"It just shows that you now can never look into testing because people tend to always not show all their cards,” said the Spaniard.
“And it's clear that Mercedes are going to be in the fight, and Red Bull in the long run they were a lot quicker than in the short run, so I expect them to be also stronger tomorrow and Sunday."
Asked what could be improved overnight Sainz highlighted a brake issue that had plagued him on Thursday.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"First of all we need to have a look at the brakes,” he said. “We've had a lot of problems today, issues with the brakes, material and with the brake consistency, which is something that hasn't happened all testing, but for some reason today FP1 and FP2 were compromised.
“And second just try to fine-tune the balance, especially for the long run, where we seem to be a bit on the more aggressive side of the tyres, and we need to put together a better long-run package.
“It felt quite tricky out there because it was the windiest day that we've had in Bahrain so far. So the car in FP1 and FP2 was, with the wind, a bit trickier to drive than in the tests.
“And we've seen a lot of teams being very competitive. Very tight field out there today again, so looks like should be an interesting weekend."
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole
Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing
Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing Leclerc: Red Bull form a mystery after it hid potential in F1 testing
2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained
Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained Bahrain GP: Tech images from the F1 pitlane explained
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
Latest news
F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more F1 Bahrain Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC Gravel Notes Podcast: Breaking down the FIA’s radical plan for the WRC
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start
Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start Ocon: Alpine must keep chin up through tough F1 2024 start
Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole
Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole Verstappen: Red Bull continuous gains key to beating Ferrari to Bahrain F1 pole
Autosport Plus
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn How Perez's 2023 qualifying struggles led to an Autosport driver ratings U-turn
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments