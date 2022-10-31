Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result Next / The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Leclerc hopes one of Ferrari’s "worst races" in Mexico will be a one-off

Charles Leclerc is hopeful Ferrari’s Mexico struggles will prove to be a one-off after calling it “one of the worst races” of its Formula 1 season so far.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Leclerc hopes one of Ferrari’s "worst races" in Mexico will be a one-off

As Red Bull and Mercedes fought at the front of the pack in both qualifying and the race, Ferrari failed to put up any kind of fight as it slumped to fifth and sixth place at the chequered flag.

Carlos Sainz led the Ferrari cars home in fifth, finishing almost a minute behind race winner Max Verstappen and nine seconds behind fourth-placed George Russell despite the Mercedes driver making an extra pit stop late on to get the fastest lap bonus point.

Leclerc was a further 10 seconds behind in sixth to end a difficult weekend for Ferrari, which spent the first half of the season closely battling with Red Bull at the front of the pack.

“It was incredibly difficult, we were just so slow, so yeah, we need to look into it,” said Leclerc after the race.

“We were in the middle of nowhere. With Carlos, we were way slower compared to the Mercedes and Red Bull, [but] much quicker than the midfield. So we were on our own, just a very lonely race.

“There wasn't much we could have done more to be honest today.”

The race saw Mercedes draw to within 40 points of Ferrari for second place in the constructors’ championship, leaving the Italian team looking over its shoulder heading into the final two races of the season.

But Leclerc doubted Ferrari would struggle as much in Brazil or Abu Dhabi as it did in Mexico, believing it had been an outlier within its season.

“I hope we won't be worse than this, because I don't expect any race worse than this,” said Leclerc.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“It's probably one of the worst races, together with Spa, this one. I honestly believe that it is a one-off.

“But for the future, we need to understand what we can do better in those conditions for us to be better.”

While Ferrari has been struggling with tyre degradation compared to Red Bull in recent races, the team found itself unable to run the power unit at maximum power due to the challenge of the altitude in Mexico City and subsequent concerns about its engine.

Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto confirmed the team “didn't have the capacity to run maximum power” in Mexico, but felt there was more to explain its struggles as the car was “not comfortable with the track” all weekend.

“In terms of power unit, we were not at our best performance for the weekend, but I don't think that that's explaining the most,” he explained.

“That’s part of the equation, but there is more than that. There is certainly more than that, and it's something which we need to look at and there is not a clear answer right now.

“The ride was not great. The balance was not great. I'm pretty sure if I'm listening at the drivers later on in the debriefing, they will tell me that the car was not turning and the reason why I think it has to be looked at and we have not a clear explanation right now.”

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren

shares
comments
Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result
Previous article

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result
Next article

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Alonso feels Alpine is "unprepared" after Mexico F1 reliability woes Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Alonso feels Alpine is "unprepared" after Mexico F1 reliability woes

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Leclerc fears “nightmare” Mexican GP after Ferrari F1 qualifying woes

Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari "getting there" against Red Bull on Sunday F1 race gains

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable United States GP Plus
Formula 1

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

More
Scuderia Ferrari
“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz Mexico City GP
Formula 1

“Difficult to drive” Ferrari losing F1 performance in Mexico altitude – Sainz

Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from F1 US GP grid penalty United States GP
Formula 1

Leclerc won't take "crazy risks" to fight back from F1 US GP grid penalty

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Plus
Formula 1

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Latest news

How Verstappen’s underrated skill helped his dominant Mexico F1 win
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen’s underrated skill helped his dominant Mexico F1 win

Max Verstappen scooped a new Formula 1 record on Sunday by picking up his 14th victory of the season in the Mexican Grand Prix.

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

George Russell admits that he took it “too cautiously” at the start of the Formula 1 Mexico City GP when he lost places to Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.

WRX Catalunya: Kristoffersson clinches first title in electric era
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRX Catalunya: Kristoffersson clinches first title in electric era

Johan Kristoffersson stormed to his fifth World Rallycross title and the first of the new electric-powered era with a dominant display in Spain.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix

Although this year's edition of the Formula 1 race in Mexico was hardly a classic, there were lots of significant threads tied up off-track as the cost cap furore reached a resolution. Add that to a record breaker, a return of a once-great force, and a roll-back on an earlier penalty, and there were many talking points - here's the 10 biggest stories.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
4 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
6 h
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.