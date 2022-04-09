Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Alonso: Fight for Australian GP pole was on before Alpine hydraulics problem Next / Stroll handed Australian GP grid penalty after Latifi qualifying clash
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had "zero idea where the limit of the track was" due to the setting sun late in the disrupted Melbourne Formula 1 qualifying, where he grabbed pole.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun

Leclerc was heard asking Ferrari to give him a new helmet fitted "the darkest visor you have" as the drivers struggled for visibility as the golden late-evening sunshine impacted their ability to see.

The issue arose because qualifying ran over 30 minutes deeper into the evening due to two lengthy red flag periods following the crash between Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi in Q1 and then Fernando Alonso's Q3 accident, while Alex Albon's post-Q1 stoppage also meant Q2's start was held up by a few minutes longer than planned.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were also picked up complaining about the sun costing them visibility at the end of Q2, with Leclerc going on to beat the latter to pole in Melbourne.

Leclerc said that in Q2 "we just couldn't see anything" due to the low sun, after which he was able to make his requested visor change.

When asked by Autosport how much of a difference that switch had made, Leclerc - who was speaking in the post-qualifying press conference - replied: "Honestly, in Q2 my first lap I took a lot of risks there because I had no idea where the limit of the track was.

"You are just guessing a little bit and it's just with the rhythm of the weekend you know more or less that you need to turn 'here'.

"But I really had zero idea where the limit of the track was and it was very tricky.

"So then we went for a darker visor. I think the first run in Q3 there was some clouds around, so that was perfect.

Casey Stoner presents, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, with the Pirelli Pole Position Trophy

Casey Stoner presents, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, with the Pirelli Pole Position Trophy

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"And then for the last run in Q3, braking for Turn 1 was still very, very bad [with visibility].

"But I don't think we can do anything – even with the darkest visor it's still not enough and it would be too dark for the rest of the track where there were clouds.

"So, it's just a compromise that we have to find. But it's the same for everyone at the end.

"But it was definitely extremely tricky and the last sector also on the last Q3 lap I lost a little bit, but just because it was very difficult to see where I was."

Sergio Perez, who finished third behind Leclerc and Verstappen, stated that the "biggest thing" impacting his performance in qualifying "was the sun".

He added: "It was coming down a lot and getting darker, so we were playing with the visors quite a lot.

"On my first Q3 run, I was completely dark and there was no sun, so I went back and then there was a lot of sun. Didn't get it right [with] the visor."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Fight for Australian GP pole was on before Alpine hydraulics problem
Previous article

Alonso: Fight for Australian GP pole was on before Alpine hydraulics problem
Next article

Stroll handed Australian GP grid penalty after Latifi qualifying clash

Stroll handed Australian GP grid penalty after Latifi qualifying clash
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc scores dominant win as Verstappen retires Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc scores dominant win as Verstappen retires

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Binotto: Leclerc driving like someone who can win F1 title
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc driving like someone who can win F1 title

Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc joked with Ferrari pits about last lap F1 engine problem

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win Bahrain GP Plus
Formula 1

The unseen Verstappen problem that ensured Leclerc's Bahrain GP win

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc frustrated by “Charles 2.0” suggestions over 2022 F1 form Australian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc frustrated by “Charles 2.0” suggestions over 2022 F1 form

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull Australian GP
Formula 1

Marko: Sainz on the backfoot for Ferrari a "disadvantage" for Red Bull

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.