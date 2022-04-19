Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Miami GP boss: New F1 track almost ready to race Next / 2022 F1 Emilia Romagna GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Leclerc: Ferrari boosted by ‘jump’ in understanding F1 weaknesses

Charles Leclerc says a ‘jump’ he has seen in the way Ferrari analyses its weaknesses has given him confidence it can keep up in Formula 1's development war this year.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Leclerc: Ferrari boosted by ‘jump’ in understanding F1 weaknesses

The Monegasque driver has won two of the opening three grands prix of the season to open up a healthy lead in the drivers’ championship, with Ferrari the team to beat right now.

But, with teams still so early in their understanding of the new 2022 F1 cars, there remains the chance of a big turnaround in the formbook if one team is able to steal the advantage in terms of the upgrades it can bring.

Ferrari has not been involved in such a development battle for a number of years, having learned the hard way in 2018 when it was out gunned by Mercedes over the second half of the campaign.

But despite the huge challenge it faces, Leclerc has faith that his Maranello squad is in much better shape to attack things than it has been before.

“To keep up with Red Bull in terms of development is going to be difficult, but it's the same team that did this car that will work on the development for this year’s car, so I am confident,” he said.

“There is no reason for us to be on the backfoot because we've done a great job, or the guys at Maranello have done a great job, building up this car for this year.

“There are some developments coming and I'm confident that it will go in the right direction. So yeah, I wouldn't focus too much on the others. I think we need to focus on ourselves.”

Key to moving forward, says Leclerc, is Ferrari having a much better databank of knowledge about areas it needs to improve.“

Since the last two years, I've really seen a jump in the way we've analysed every weekend: in the way we have identified also our weaknesses and how quick we were to react to try and get better in the places where we were struggling,” he said.

“So yeah, I am confident that the team can do a great job with development this year.”

Ferrari mechanics at work in the garage

Ferrari mechanics at work in the garage

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc has found himself leading the F1 world championship for the first time, but feels confident enough in his own abilities not to let the pressures get to him.

Read Also:

“Obviously, I've been in this situation in the junior categories but then to be in this situation in Formula 1 means a lot, and especially after the last few years, and especially with a team like Ferrari,” he said. “It feels incredible.

“Obviously, the mindset is a bit different compared to the last two years because now I know that underneath me I've got a car that is capable of winning. I don't really have to overdo things or to do something extremely special and spectacular to actually get one or two positions, because I know that it's in the car and I just have to do the job. So the mindset is a little bit different this year.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Miami GP boss: New F1 track almost ready to race
Previous article

Miami GP boss: New F1 track almost ready to race
Next article

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna GP – How to watch, session timings and more

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz F1 team orders Australian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Too early for Leclerc/Sainz F1 team orders

Gasly: Losing Monaco GP from F1 calendar would be a "shocker"
Formula 1

Gasly: Losing Monaco GP from F1 calendar would be a "shocker"

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Plus
Formula 1

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

Latest news

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Emilia Romagna GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Leclerc: Ferrari boosted by ‘jump’ in understanding F1 weaknesses
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari boosted by ‘jump’ in understanding F1 weaknesses

Miami GP boss: New F1 track almost ready to race
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Miami GP boss: New F1 track almost ready to race

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task Plus

How external factors have disguised the true scale of Mercedes' turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems

Formula 1
28m
Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri Plus

Why F1's midfield over-achiever still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells OLEG KARPOV, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
22 h
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Plus

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. DAMIEN SMITH kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks OLEG KARPOV?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner Plus

The anatomy of the last Williams F1 world title winner

It’s 25 years since a Williams F1 car last won a world championship. STUART CODLING examines the FW19

Formula 1
Apr 15, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Plus

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic Plus

How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic

OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.