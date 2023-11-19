Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Leclerc: F1 needed entertaining Vegas race after chaotic weekend start

Formula 1 "needed" an entertaining 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix following a turbulent start to the event, says Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who wants more races to deliver similar on-track excitement.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

Polesitter Leclerc finished second to Max Verstappen, despite the three-time champion earning a five-second penalty for running his front-row rival off track through Turn 1 to nick the early lead.

A second safety car interruption that afforded Sergio Perez a cheaper pitstop then put Red Bull on course for a 1-2 result only for Leclerc to dive back past on the final lap with the aid of DRS.

For the on-track excitement, Leclerc waxed lyrical about the Vegas event saying that other races needed to produce similar battles.

He said: "I'm sorry about the second place. But, on the other hand, I'm sure that everybody had an amazing time looking at the race. I really, really enjoyed it.

"We shall have more races like that where the racing is like that because it was really enjoyable."

Leclerc reckoned F1, which has invested $500million to launch the Vegas round, "needed" the race on the Strip to be a success following a shambolic start to the weekend.

His team-mate Carlos Sainz suffered extensive damage from running over a water valve cover that was not fixed securely.

This led to FP1 being abandoned after only nine minutes of running while FP2 was delayed by 2hours30mins while the 30 covers were cemented in place. But, due to the disruption, grandstands were shut and fans removed to allow for the security guards' shift patterns.

Leclerc continued: "I really enjoyed it. I think we needed it. Of course, the weekend didn't start the way it had to start, but I'm so happy that it ended that way. It's such an incredible sport.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

"I think today, there was no better race than our first race in Vegas. The energy around the city is incredible and just really happy, at least I enjoyed today."

F1 organisers have offered those fans who missed out on watching practice $200 of free merchandise to compensate, although a high-profile local law firm has launched a legal action to pursue refunds for spectators.

Addressing his Turn 1 brush with Verstappen, who ultimately won by 2.07 seconds, Leclerc said: "I'm of course disappointed to only finish second, but at the end that was the best we could do.

"At the start, it was very tricky because I think Max on the inside lost a little bit of grip and brought me on the outside. But then we had the pace, we passed him back and we were really strong overall.

"We got a bit unluckily with the safety car. We didn't pit because we didn't know what the others will do. We went for track position and keeping that first place.

"That was difficult with the older tyres towards the end. But second place with a lot of fights, honestly I enjoyed it."

shares
comments
Previous article 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP results: Max Verstappen wins wild race
Next article Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Las Vegas GP start

F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Las Vegas GP start

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Las Vegas GP start F1 drivers say oil on track created "unacceptable" conditions at Las Vegas GP start

Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot

Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot Russell: Vegas F1 podium “thrown away” after not seeing Verstappen in blind spot

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Charles Leclerc
More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Las Vegas GP win was on until mid-race F1 safety car

Leclerc: Las Vegas GP win was on until mid-race F1 safety car

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Leclerc: Las Vegas GP win was on until mid-race F1 safety car Leclerc: Las Vegas GP win was on until mid-race F1 safety car

Leclerc “didn’t do a good enough job” despite Las Vegas F1 pole

Leclerc “didn’t do a good enough job” despite Las Vegas F1 pole

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Leclerc “didn’t do a good enough job” despite Las Vegas F1 pole Leclerc “didn’t do a good enough job” despite Las Vegas F1 pole

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Ferrari
More
Ferrari
The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

Ferrari to have "private discussion" over Sainz Vegas F1 damage compensation

Ferrari to have "private discussion" over Sainz Vegas F1 damage compensation

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Ferrari to have "private discussion" over Sainz Vegas F1 damage compensation Ferrari to have "private discussion" over Sainz Vegas F1 damage compensation

Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Las Vegas F1 "comeback"

Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Las Vegas F1 "comeback"

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Las Vegas F1 "comeback" Sainz in "a very bad mood" over prospect of Las Vegas F1 "comeback"

Latest news

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver? Video: Did F1's Las Vegas GP deliver?

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari The multiple facets behind Sainz's growing stature at Ferrari

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart The key areas where 2023's F1 dominator shades its 1993 counterpart

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience How Andretti’s involvement could elevate the Las Vegas F1 experience

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns How F1 teams are attempting to negotiate Vegas unknowns

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe