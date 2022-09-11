Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Autosport writers' favourite F1 Italian Grands Prix Next / The simple solution to F1's grid delay "vacuum"
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Leclerc can't rely on 2019 experience in 2022 Italian GP charge

Charles Leclerc will rely more on his overall development with Ferrari in Formula 1 to fight for Italian Grand Prix victory rather than lean on his 2019 win at Monza.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Leclerc can't rely on 2019 experience in 2022 Italian GP charge

The Monegasque landed his 17th top fight pole to return to the top of the qualifying leaderboard for the first time since the French GP, when he spun into the wall while leading the race.

Leclerc topped the session by 0.145s over chief rival Max Verstappen as team-mate Carlos Sainz slotted into third, but the Red Bull drops five places for a new internal combustion engine while Sainz carries a back of the grid penalty.

The Ferrari driver took an emotional victory at Monza back in 2019 one week after his maiden F1 success, coinciding with the tragic passing of French Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert.

Having gone without a win in 2022 since the Austrian GP, victory at Monza is a must if he has any hopes of salvaging his crumbling title challenge with Verstappen 109 points ahead.

Leclerc doesn’t believe his experience of winning on Ferrari’s home soil back in 2019 will be of much use to him this Sunday, but feels he “can make this work” despite anticipating a tough battle with Verstappen.

"I think more the experience that I gained from 2019 to now will be more be more helpful than the experience in 2019,” Leclerc said.

“I was a very, very different driver, struggling a lot in races at the time and now I'm in a much better place.

“In 2019, I was not so confident going into the race. This year, it's better and honestly the feeling was really good on the high fuel.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the grid after securing pole

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, celebrates on the grid after securing pole

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"It's not going to be easy because Max will be extremely quick and we'll be coming back but I'm sure that we can make this work.”

Leclerc admitted on Saturday after stunning Ferrari’s home crowd with pole that it was “a great surprise” as he didn’t expect to be in the hunt given his struggles in recent grand prix weekends.

Ferrari is running a one-off livery for the Italian GP featuring more yellow on the paintwork to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the company.

shares
comments
Autosport writers' favourite F1 Italian Grands Prix
Previous article

Autosport writers' favourite F1 Italian Grands Prix
Next article

The simple solution to F1's grid delay "vacuum"

The simple solution to F1's grid delay "vacuum"
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut Italian GP
Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in Monza F1 DRS train Italian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton might 'watch Game of Thrones' if stuck in Monza F1 DRS train

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Charles Leclerc More
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish Italian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Italian GP fate was sealed before "frustrating" safety car finish

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles Italian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Monza F1 pole "a great surprise" after recent struggles

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus
Formula 1

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car Italian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP? Italian GP
Formula 1

Which F1 drivers have a grid penalty for the Italian GP?

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus
Formula 1

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

Latest news

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the FIA should have done a better job with the safety car at the end of Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut

Williams stand-in Nyck de Vries admits he "spent the whole night awake" ahead of his "dream" Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix, in which he finished ninth.

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 world championship standings after the Italian GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 world championship after scoring his 11th win of the season in the Italian Grand Prix.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
9 h
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

OPINION: From the moment talk of Red Bull teaming up with Porsche in Formula 1 started it sounded like a match made in heaven. But as the situation became clearer the devil in the detail put the partnership into doubt, with the two sides wanting different things

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2022
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.