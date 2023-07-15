Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge
Formula 1 News

Lawson understands why AlphaTauri chose Ricciardo over him for F1 seat

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson says he understands why he was overlooked in favour of Daniel Ricciardo to replace Nyck de Vries in AlphaTauri’s revised 2023 Formula 1 line-up.

Jamie Klein
By:
Liam Lawson, Carlin

Off the back of his early success in Super Formula, Lawson had been thought of as a contender to make the step up to F1 as early as this year in the event that Red Bull elected to replace de Vries amid the rookie’s struggles.

But Ricciardo was instead given the nod to step in for de Vries for the final 12 races of the 2023 campaign, with AlphaTauri making it clear it favoured an experienced driver to help lift it out of its current slump.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Fuji Super Formula race, Lawson says his goal remains to use his performances in Japan to convince Red Bull he is worthy of a step up in 2024, although he admitted a mid-season promotion would have been difficult.

“I always wanted to complete the season here [in Super Formula],” Lawson told Autosport. “My goal was to get a seat for next year. 

“To jump in mid-season would have been extremely tough and, in AlphaTauri’s position, they were wanting someone experienced who has been in Formula 1 for a long time. So I understand their decision.

“But this [Super Formula] is what I am focused on. Any shot I have at Formula 1 rides on how I do here. So I have to complete the year in the best way possible, and try to win this championship, which is what will give me the chance. 

“I need to make sure I do everything I can to give myself the best opportunity. And then, if it doesn’t happen, I can say there’s nothing more I could have done.”

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Pirelli

Ricciardo’s arrival fulfilling AlphaTauri’s desire to have a more experienced driver appears to leave only the seat occupied by Yuki Tsunoda as a potential avenue for Lawson in 2024.

Asked if Ricciardo beating Tsunoda over the remaining races of the F1 season would be the ideal outcome for him, Lawson replied: “I just need a seat, and whoever’s seat it is, I don’t really care! 

"I am just focused on this, it’s what [Red Bull] has told me to focus on as well. The expectation is for me to go and win the championship, and then we’ll discuss it.”

Lawson reiterated that he feels ready to make the step up to Formula 1, having served as Red Bull reserve driver since the middle of the 2022 season.

“I’m the reserve driver this year, by the end of the year I will have been the reserve for nearly two seasons,” said the Kiwi.

“I’m ready for Formula 1, I want a seat. I will focus on doing the best job here so I can get that. And beyond that, it’s out of my control.”

Lawson sits second in the Super Formula standings after taking a historic debut win in the Japanese series at Fuji in April, and followed that up with a second triumph at Autopolis.

He qualified second behind Tadasuke Makino for this weekend’s Fuji race, reducing Ritomo Miyata’s championship advantage to 10 points.

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Formula E

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win

Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win

WEC
Monza

Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win Ferrari to approach Monza WEC with "humility" after Le Mans win

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge

Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge Ricciardo "not scared" of AlphaTauri F1 return challenge

Why AlphaTauri’s main F1 weakness could be bad news for Ricciardo

Why AlphaTauri’s main F1 weakness could be bad news for Ricciardo

Formula 1

Why AlphaTauri’s main F1 weakness could be bad news for Ricciardo Why AlphaTauri’s main F1 weakness could be bad news for Ricciardo

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

AlphaTauri More
AlphaTauri
Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change Autosport Podcast: The impact of AlphaTauri's F1 driver change

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Formula 1
British GP

Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team Marko: No reason to delay dropping de Vries from AlphaTauri F1 team

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries

Latest news

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

INDY IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard takes pole, disasters for Palou and Herta

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory Dennis was "never going to beat" Evans to Rome E-Prix victory

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up Bird and Buemi call for Rome circuit changes after Formula E pile-up

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

INDY IndyCar
Toronto

IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes IndyCar Toronto: Herta tops FP2 as Rosenqvist crashes

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise Why opposition claims about a new F1 team are a self-preservation exercise

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign The new rules Red Bull disappointment that ended Vettel's F1 reign

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton The pre-qualifying pick that aided Norris to fight Verstappen and "murder" Hamilton

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe