Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Next / Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Formula 1 News

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" online after Abu Dhabi F1 crash

By:

Nicholas Latifi says he was shocked by the "hate, abuse and threats of violence" he received after his crash in Formula 1's finale in Abu Dhabi.

Latifi shocked by "hate, abuse and threats" online after Abu Dhabi F1 crash

The Williams driver crashed into the wall at Turn 14 with six laps remaining at the Yas Marina Circuit, resulting in a safety car that would help decide the championship.

Race director Michael Masi opted to resume the race with one lap remaining, during which Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton to win both the race and the title.

In an open letter he posted to social media on Tuesday, the Canadian called out the unpleasant messages he received in the wake of the race but says they were "not really a surprise to me."

He also said he deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone in the wake of the race in anticipation of receiving online abuse.

Latifi wrote: "I've purposely been staying away from social media to kind of let things settle down from the events of the last race.

"A lot has been made of the situation that came about after my retirement in Abu Dhabi. I've received thousands of messages to my social media accounts – publicly and via DMs. Most have been supportive, but there's been a lot of hate and abuse, too.

"I've been trying to figure out the best way to go about handling this. Do I ignore it and carry on? Or do I address it and tackle the bigger issue that is sadly a reality when you use social media?

"This isn't some scripted statement, but rather me speaking my mind in the hope that this maybe sparks another conversation about online bullying and the drastic consequences it can have on people. Using social media as a channel to attack somebody with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking – and something I am calling out."

Latifi accepted that as a "sports person who competes on the world stage," he was expecting criticism, but said what shocked him was "the extreme tone of the hate, abuse, and even the death threats I received."

He said those close to him had also received abuse online and said those sending such messages are "not true fans of the sport."

He added: "People will have their opinions, and that's fine. Having a thick skin is a huge part of being an athlete, especially when you are constantly in a position to be scrutinised. But many of the comments I received last week crossed the line into something far more extreme.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"It concerns me how somebody else might react if this same level of abuse was ever directed at them. No one should let the activities of a vocal minority dictate who they are.

"Events in the last week have made me see how important it is to work together to stop this kind of thing happening and to support those on the receiving end.

"I realise I'm unlikely to convince those who acted in this way towards me to change their ways – and they may even try to use this message against me – but it's right to call out this kind of behaviour and not stay silent.

"To all the fans and people that did have my back during this whole situation, I want to say a huge thank you.

"I've seen and read a lot of your messages and they are much appreciated. It's nice to know I have so many people supporting me."

Latifi signed off by saying he hoped sharing his thoughts would "highlight the need for action" before adding: "Just be kind everyone!"

In a follow-up, Williams Racing added: "An important message from our driver @NicholasLatifi that we as a team wholeheartedly agree with."

shares
comments

Related video

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war
Previous article

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war
Next article

Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022

Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Load comments
More
Megan White
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus
FIA F2

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari
Formula 1

Santander returns to F1 in 2022 with Ferrari

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus
FIA F2

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

More
Nicholas Latifi
Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexican GP Q1 investigation Mexican GP
Formula 1

Russell, Latifi avoid punishment after Mexican GP Q1 investigation

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022
Formula 1

Latifi will miss Russell as reference at Williams F1 in 2022

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Latest news

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari’s 2022 F1 car and engine will feature "a lot of innovation"

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

Domenicali: Mercedes/Red Bull F1 relations need mending
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: Mercedes/Red Bull F1 relations need mending

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
11 h
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
14 h
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Plus

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for the titanic championship battle that was only decided on the very last lap, amid great controversy. In the final year of the outgoing regulations before a planned 2022 shakeup, Autosport ranks the 10 best performers across the 22-race campaign

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2021
The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner Plus

The feisty defiance that characterised an F1 grafter-turned winner

Sir Frank Williams – who died recently, aged 79 – overcame threadbare beginnings to become a grand prix great. MAURICE HAMILTON knew Frank for over four decades, even lap-charting Keke Rosberg’s  1982 Formula 1 title-winning race for the Williams team, and pays his personal tribute to a giant of modern F1

Formula 1
Dec 19, 2021
The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Plus

The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

On his rise through the ranks before reaching Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton was usually a cut above the rest. But he never truly asserted himself over a Mercedes-backed fellow Briton who traded single-seaters for touring cars and is now seeking new opportunities after a year largely spent on the sidelines

DTM
Dec 18, 2021
Can America's top talents still reach F1? Plus

Can America's top talents still reach F1?

Pato O’Ward tested a McLaren F1 car in Abu Dhabi this week as a reward for claiming his first victory for McLaren’s IndyCar team this year, while Logan Sargeant made his first appearance for Williams. But why aren’t more drivers from across the pond getting their shot? BEN EDWARDS asks why US F1 drivers remain a rarity

Formula 1
Dec 17, 2021
10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Plus

10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Autosport presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
Dec 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.