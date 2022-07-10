Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / “Huge vibrations” cost Alonso P6 shot from last in F1 Austrian GP Next / Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Formula 1 News

IndyCar's Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test at Portimao

McLaren has confirmed IndyCar racer Colton Herta will conduct a two-day Formula 1 test at Portimao next week to prepare him for a free practice session during the 2022 season.

Filip Cleeren
By:
IndyCar's Herta gets two-day McLaren F1 test at Portimao

In May McLaren announced that Andretti Autosport driver Herta, a seven-time race winner in the IndyCar Series, will be part of the team's testing programme with the 2021 MCL35M car.

The team has now revealed the 22-year-old American will test at Portimao's Algarve International Circuit on Monday and Tuesday, with McLaren's simulator driver Will Stevens taking over for Wednesday's final day of the three-day test.

Herta will be readied to take part in a free practice session at a yet to be confirmed grand prix later this season, as teams are required to run rookies in two FP1 sessions this year.

"As we have communicated, the agreement with Colton is that we want to give him the chance to run our Formula 1 car to show what he's actually able to do in such a car," Seidl said when Autosport asked him about the objective of the Portimao test.

"We have the possibility now to run a one-year-old car this year. The objective of the test is to see how he's doing there and as you know we have to do two times this year a free practice session with a young driver.

"And once we tested all the candidates who we want to give a chance in a TPC car we will make our mind up who will actually run this free practice session."

"We will give Colton a chance for two days and then I guess we will also run most likely one or two of our simulator drivers just to make sure they are having a fresh impression of running a McLaren car on track as well."

Pato O'Ward, McLaren MCL35M

Pato O'Ward, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Herta was tipped to take up a seat in Michael Andretti's planned Formula 1 project, although that F1 bid has stalled after being met with a lot of resistance from F1's current 10 teams.

The prodigal Californian, who at the age of 18 became IndyCar's youngest ever race winner in 2019, has also been linked with a switch to McLaren's Formula 1 team in the future amid speculation over Daniel Ricciardo's long-term future.

Read Also:

Herta currently sits 10th in the IndyCar standings halfway through a disappointing season for the Andretti operation as a whole, taking one win so far in May's GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis road course.

Under the new Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) provision F1 teams are now allowed to test one-year-old cars as they are substantially different from F1's all-new 2022 machinery.

McLaren previously gave fellow IndyCar frontrunner Pato O'Ward, who competes in IndyCar for the Arrow McLaren SP team, a run in last year's young driver test in Abu Dhabi.

shares
comments
“Huge vibrations” cost Alonso P6 shot from last in F1 Austrian GP
Previous article

“Huge vibrations” cost Alonso P6 shot from last in F1 Austrian GP
Next article

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more

Who are the best British F1 drivers statistically? Hamilton, Mansell & more
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare Austrian GP
Formula 1

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare

Alonso's F1 car went "full blackout" on Austrian GP sprint grid Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso's F1 car went "full blackout" on Austrian GP sprint grid

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Colton Herta More
Colton Herta
How Andretti Autosport plans to respond after Mid-Ohio IndyCar "mutiny"
IndyCar

How Andretti Autosport plans to respond after Mid-Ohio IndyCar "mutiny"

Indy GP winner Herta amazed by a car that’s “just not possible” Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

Indy GP winner Herta amazed by a car that’s “just not possible”

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Plus
Formula 1

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

McLaren More
McLaren
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren must shoulder some blame for Ricciardo F1 struggles – Seidl

McLaren development work still flat out despite F1 cost cap "handbrake" Austrian GP
Formula 1

McLaren development work still flat out despite F1 cost cap "handbrake"

Latest news

F1 drivers play down flare concerns after Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers play down flare concerns after Austrian GP

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz calls for faster F1 fire response after Austrian GP scare

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria F1 drivers’ briefing "going in circles" before Vettel stormed out

Formula 1 "not a closed door" to Honda in 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 "not a closed door" to Honda in 2026

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The return of Formula 1's sprint race format at the Austrian Grand Prix provided drivers with two bites at the cherry to make progress after qualifying. And while some grasped the opportunity with both hands, several drivers were hamstrung by ill-timed errors

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat Plus

How Leclerc beat Verstappen in Red Bull’s backyard after F1 sprint defeat

Charles Leclerc had to give second best to Max Verstappen in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring and then followed him home in Saturday's sprint race. But the Ferrari ace remained hopeful of turning the tables on Sunday and delivered in confident fashion with three on-track passes on the reigning world champion. Here's how Leclerc secured a morale-boosting win after a run of difficult results

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2022
The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Plus

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

OPINION: He may be going through a tough time at McLaren, but Daniel Ricciardo always seems to have a smile on his face. BEN EDWARDS thinks that positive attitude will benefit the Australian when, eventually, his Formula 1 career comes to an end.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2022
Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance Plus

Why Ferrari can take it to the wire in Austria despite Verstappen’s sprint dominance

Squabbling between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz allowed Max Verstappen to convert first position in qualifying to an untroubled victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. But for all of the Red Bull driver's dominance over 23 laps, Ferrari can take heart from the F1-75's long-run pace, which could lend Sunday's race over a much longer duration a very different look

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2022
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.