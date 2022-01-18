Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more Next / McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022
Formula 1 News

IndyCar ace O’Ward critical of "ridiculous" F1 super licence rules

By:

IndyCar race-winner Pato O’Ward says he doesn’t understand the "ridiculous" FIA Super Licence points system required to race in Formula 1, if it were to become an option for him.

IndyCar ace O’Ward critical of "ridiculous" F1 super licence rules

O’Ward, who scored his first two IndyCar victories in 2021 and finished third in the championship with Arrow McLaren SP, was awarded his first F1 test with McLaren in last month's Abu Dhabi rookie test.

The Mexican raved about his experience and has long expressed his enthusiasm for F1, having had a brief spell as a Red Bull junior in 2019 combining IndyCar appearances with Formula 2 and Super Formula. 

Speaking to assembled media, including Autosport, O'Ward explained that not having the necessary points to make him a prospective F1 driver was a point of frustration.

Autosport 2021 Top 50: #19 Pato O'Ward

Drivers wishing to race in F1 must gain 40 points across three seasons in other championships, encouraging them to rise through the FIA's single-seater ladder to gain experience and accrue the required total.

IndyCar champions can earn 40 points, while runners-up get 30 and third place win 20 points. Finishing fourth or lower earns the same number of super license points as the corresponding positions in the FIA Formula 3 championship.

“To me it's ridiculous that someone that's been fourth and third in the IndyCar championship can't get 40 points in the super license, I think many drivers agree with me,” O'Ward said.

“From what I understand, fourth would give you 10 points, third gives you 20, so I'm assuming I'm at 30 points of the super license.

“I haven't really stressed on that side because as much as I say, ‘Oh, maybe you can get a few points here, points there,’ at the end of the day you have to leave it to the people that want to give it to you.

“If they don't want to give it to you, then sorry, bud, you've got to have another year and get 10 more points, I guess.”

Patricio O'Ward, McLaren MCL35M

Patricio O'Ward, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Asked if F1 was an end goal, O’Ward replied: “For sure, yeah. I mean, my dream to be a racecar driver started with that, so I'd be lying if I said it wasn't.”

However, O'Ward stressed that his “one focus” currently is to win the IndyCar title and score the first championship title and Indianapolis 500 victory for the squad that began life as Sam Schmidt Motorsports.

“Who knows if F1 will be an option or won't be an option,” he added.

“Obviously if [F1] comes about, I will 100% take it and every single driver in my position would do it because it's Formula 1. That's what I grew up watching and that's what I grew up dreaming of. That same dream that you have as a kid will never go away.

“Right now, like I said, I have a challenge here, and I want people to enjoy me in IndyCar.

“I want them to know what IndyCar has to offer, I want them to enjoy me in IndyCar, the racing. There's so many cool things about it.

“I will tell you whenever I go to Formula 1 if I ever going to Formula 1, but for now enjoy me in IndyCar.”

shares
comments

Related video

Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more
Previous article

Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more
Next article

McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022

McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More
David Malsher-Lopez
Grosjean and Mercedes "still keen" to set up F1 test
Formula 1

Grosjean and Mercedes "still keen" to set up F1 test

Rosenqvist "can't have" another IndyCar season like 2021
IndyCar

Rosenqvist "can't have" another IndyCar season like 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Plus
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Patricio O'Ward More
Patricio O'Ward
O’Ward revels in "addictive" first Formula 1 test with McLaren Post Season Testing
Formula 1

O’Ward revels in "addictive" first Formula 1 test with McLaren

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers French GP
Formula 1

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers

How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite Plus
IndyCar

How McLaren is striving towards IndyCar's elite

Latest news

McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren expects ‘extremely high’ rate of F1 development in 2022

IndyCar ace O’Ward critical of "ridiculous" F1 super licence rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

IndyCar ace O’Ward critical of "ridiculous" F1 super licence rules

Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Everything we know about the 2022 Formula 1 season: drivers, cars, tracks & more

Mercedes reveals launch date of 2022 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes reveals launch date of 2022 F1 car

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Plus

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. JAMES NEWBOLD hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwarts

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Plus

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Plus

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021 Plus

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in F1 2021

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as STUART CODLING finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
The original F1 maestro who set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton Plus

The original F1 maestro who set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a remarkable champion

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Plus

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Autosport heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Plus

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Plus

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. MARK GALLAGHER ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.