Autosport 2021 Top 50: #19 Pato O'Ward

As in 2020, Pato O’Ward was Arrow McLaren SP’s cutting edge this year, and he moved on from being a podium gatherer to become a winner, conquering Texas Motor Speedway and Detroit.

He also maintained his record of making few mistakes, which is why he went into the finale with a shot at the title.

But O’Ward also discovered that AMSP’s set-ups that rapidly turn on his tyres were a double-edged sword, so there were weekends where he was anonymous through tyre degradation or an overly twitchy car hurting his qualifying pace.

Still, most believe AMSP will find a solution and that O’Ward will remain at the forefront of the series.

