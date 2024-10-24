How the FIA checks teams don’t cheat F1’s parc ferme rules

The tech intrigue surrounding Red Bull’s front bib adjuster has thrown a spotlight on Formula 1’s parc ferme rules.

Central to the issue surrounding Red Bull is not that it had a device inside the car that can raise or lower the bib.

Instead, it all revolves around whether or not the team ever used it to make such a car change during parc ferme restrictions that are in place between the start of qualifying and the race.

The theory from some of its rivals is that it would be very simple for a Red Bull mechanic to lean in the cockpit with a tool and make such an adjustment on the sly.

Red Bull suggests such claims are nonsense and that it would have been impossible for it to do anything like that without getting spotted by the FIA, as it showed off a two-foot long tool that it says was used to make the tweaks in practice.

The views on both sides of the debate seem pretty entrenched right now. But, from the FIA’s perspective, the policing of parc ferme rules are pretty robust.

F1’s parc ferme rules are laid down in the sporting regulations and mainly allow only maintenance and safety changes, whether it be repairing accident damage, fixing broken components or alterations to improve driver comfort.

Set-up tweaks are heavily restricted and pretty much the only performance element that can be changed is the front wing flap angle. Teams cannot add, remove or replace bodywork parts.

If there are any parts of the car that the team wants to replace, then it must lodge a written request with the FIA and ensure that any new components are similar in design, mass, inertia and function to the original. Any parts taken off a car are also retained by the FIA should further checks be needed.

FIA delegates are checking the Red Bull Racing RB20 of Max Verstappen Photo by: Andreas Beil

A watchful eye

To ensure teams comply with the rules, the FIA has two systems in place – one human and one electronic.

The first element is the use of scrutineers, who are assigned to each car for the duration of the weekend, to check the rules are complied with.

As the FIA’s deputy technical delegate Manuel Leal explained: “We have 20 scrutineers monitoring every single operation that is being done to the car and writing that down for us to check later.

“Also, at the beginning of the season, teams have to submit a list of operations they will normally conduct in parc fermé within the regulations, and we approve them or not.

“Each car is different so they might say that for them to check the combustion chamber, they need to remove the spark plugs and for removing the spark plugs, they need to remove something else. This list is given to the scrutineers, so they can follow what’s going on.”

Beyond the scrutineer physically logging everything the team does, there are cameras inside the garages too.

Leal pointed out: “We have an overhead camera above each car that is monitored and recorded.

“Essentially, it’s similar to the CCTV any security firm might run. We monitor in real time, there are people watching constantly, and we can view anything that happens to that car.”

Set-up sheets

There are further ways that the FIA has to ensure that teams are not making sneaky changes to their cars that would be outside the regulations.

“The teams need to declare a set-up sheet for each car before qualifying,” explained Leal.

“That details cambers, toes, corner weights and so on. So, for example, if they crash and need to put the car back together, we will go down and check that they are only repairing the crash damage and not changing the set-up.

“We need to see the same cambers, the same toe and we will want to do a set-up check.

“If something needs to be replaced, say a potentiometer on a suspension has failed, we need to see evidence of the failure, and if it’s related to a critical performance point, such as weight distribution, ballast, suspension set-up, or aero – bar the front wing flap – then you will have an FIA person checking that it’s the same.”

Nikolas Tombazis, Head of Single Seater Technical Matters, FIA Photo by: Mark Sutton

Fitting seals

The FIA is aware that scope is there for teams to make adjustments deep within the car that could alter a setting, which is why there are further ways it can guarantee compliance.

This is through the appliance of seals on device that can change settings – and that is something which happened with the Red Bull bib adjuster in Austin.

“Engines and gearboxes are, of course, sealed,” says Leal. “But we have the right to apply seals to whatever part we wish to keep track of.

“So if there is something we are concerned about that is critical and difficult to see live, even with the cameras, then we will add a seal.

“As a minimum, it’s gearboxes, power units, energy recovery systems, bodywork panels, the driver’s seat, but we can place seals wherever necessary. I think over the course of the season we order anything up to 40,000 seals, so that gives an indication of how stringent our checks are.”

Teams can work on their cars for two hours after qualifying, before a cover must be placed over it and left secure until the following day.

This cover is then removed five hours before the start of the formation lap for any further work.

And to further check compliance, the FIA does regular examinations of cars on race morning with its own staff to be totally sure that everything is in order.

Leal added: “FIA personnel typically do set-up and parts spec checks on Sunday morning, just to make sure that there is nothing a scrutineer has missed, which to be honest is rare.

“But it’s just a further level of vigilance for us to make sure that teams have stuck to the regulations, that we have a level playing field and that, unless there is a compelling reason, we go into the race with cars in the condition they qualified.”