Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Aston Martin starting "too far to the back" to score strong F1 results Next / Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell
Formula 1 News

How Honda F1 missed a two-week window to sign Vettel

Sebastian Vettel may have enjoyed the greatest success of his Formula 1 career with Red Bull, winning four world titles - but he could have ended up with Honda instead.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
How Honda F1 missed a two-week window to sign Vettel

According to Otmar Szafnauer, Alpine’s F1 team principal and the former Honda F1 director of strategy and business planning, there was a two-week window where Vettel was available to sign back in his junior days.

Szafnauer has always enjoyed a good relationship with Vettel, and played a key role in the German driver signing for Aston Martin last year after holding talks through 2020. Vettel announced at the end of last month he would be retiring from F1 at the end of the season.

Asked for his best story about Vettel in Hungary, Szafnauer revealed there was a time when he had hoped to sign the then-Red Bull and BMW-linked youngster for Honda, only for sporting director Gil de Ferran to drag his heels over a move.

“Seb came up to me and he said, ‘I've got a two-week window,’ and he was a young, he was I don't know, 19 years old or whatever,” Szafnauer recalled.

“‘I’ve got a two week window where I'm out of contract at both Red Bull and I think BMW. So, are you interested in signing me?’

“He was unknown quantity back then. But I'm like, ‘yeah, this kid's good!’ Two-week window!

“So I went to Gil, and I said, ‘we have two-week window to sign Seb Vettel.’ He said, ‘don't worry, I got my eye on him.’ ‘What do you mean, you got your eye on him? We got two weeks!’

“Anyway, we didn't sign him.”

Jenson Button, Honda RA107

Jenson Button, Honda RA107

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Vettel would go on to make his F1 race debut for BMW Sauber at the 2007 United States Grand Prix, deputising for the injured Robert Kubica, before getting a full-time race seat with Red Bull’s junior team Toro Rosso later that year.

It paved the way for Vettel to become then F1’s youngest race winner at Monza in 2008 for Toro Rosso before securing his maiden world title in 2010 with Red Bull.

Szafnauer would leave Honda midway through 2008, which proved to be the Japanese manufacturer’s last season with a works squad. It pulled the plug at the end of the year, resulting in Brawn GP picking up the pieces to win both titles in 2009 before eventually evolving into Mercedes’ works outfit from 2010.

Szafnauer and Vettel held talks through 2020 about a switch to what was then known as Racing Point, including a famed lift in a car to a petrol station at the British Grand Prix.

Read Also:

Szafnauer revealed Vettel had brought homemade bread when he came to stay with him in the UK, speaking to the four-time world champion’s character.

“During COVID, he felt more comfortable not going to a hotel where he thought he could pick up Covid than spending time at our house whenever he came to England, because everybody tested every day, so everyone knew, we're Covid free,” Szafnauer said.

“And whenever he would come over, he would bring with him homemade bread, that he made in Switzerland, in this little satchel that he had he brought it with him. And I remember the first time, the kids were all looking. But they absolutely loved Seb's homemade bread.

“Every time he came, he had to bring his homemade bread. Brilliant! I mean, who else does that?”

shares
comments
Aston Martin starting "too far to the back" to score strong F1 results
Previous article

Aston Martin starting "too far to the back" to score strong F1 results
Next article

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season Belgian GP
Formula 1

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season

Perez: DNFs have been "killing" my F1 season so far
Formula 1

Perez: DNFs have been "killing" my F1 season so far

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Horner: "Timing is right" for Vettel's F1 retirement
Formula 1

Horner: "Timing is right" for Vettel's F1 retirement

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

Why Vettel fears falling into a "hole" after F1 retirement
Formula 1

Why Vettel fears falling into a "hole" after F1 retirement

Honda Racing F1 Team More
Honda Racing F1 Team
Honda explains key changes to Formula 1 engines for 2021
Formula 1

Honda explains key changes to Formula 1 engines for 2021

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's Honda takeover is a gamechanger for its F1 mindset

Red Bull reveals naming plan for engines after Honda power unit takeover
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals naming plan for engines after Honda power unit takeover

Latest news

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form

Pierre Gasly believes his AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has the “right tools” with which to solve its recent issues.

The consequences of Aston Martin’s radical F1 rear wing design
Formula 1 Formula 1

The consequences of Aston Martin’s radical F1 rear wing design

Formula 1’s 2022 technical regulations have been described as overly prescriptive as the rulemakers look to stifle specific developments in order that their overall goals are achieved – but here’s a plot twist.

Horner: "Timing is right" for Vettel's F1 retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Timing is right" for Vettel's F1 retirement

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner believes that his former driver Sebastian Vettel has chosen the right time to retire from Formula 1.

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou focused on Alfa Romeo stay in F1 2023 silly season

Zhou Guanyu says his focus lies with retaining his Formula 1 seat at Alfa Romeo for 2023 ahead of talks about his future after the summer break.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell Plus

Why few could blame Leclerc for following the example of Hamilton’s exit bombshell

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Plus

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Plus

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbonfibre? Plus

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbonfibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? PAT SYMONDS considers the alternatives to carbonfibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
How Russell has proven he deserves to be Hamilton's Mercedes heir Plus

How Russell has proven he deserves to be Hamilton's Mercedes heir

He’s fast, he’s smart, and he’s already shown he’s not going to let Max Verstappen intimidate him. George Russell won’t say it, but LUKE SMITH says he’s ready to take the lead at Mercedes when Lewis Hamilton moves on to a quieter life. And – whisper it – Mercedes and Lewis are starting to think so too

Formula 1
Aug 5, 2022
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move Plus

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Plus

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision Plus

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans revealed after Vettel’s decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.