Horner: Verstappen used “damage” in Miami F1 first sector to overcome Perez
Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner says Max Verstappen did “damage” early in the Miami Grand Prix lap that gave him a crucial advantage over team-mate Sergio Perez.
The first sector of the circuit, which includes eight turns, is largely comprised of a run of high-speed kinks.
Horner says in that particular area of the track Verstappen had an edge that ultimately enabled him to outpace Perez and claim victory.
The Dutchman started the race from ninth place after a red flag ended Q3 before he could complete his final flying lap, while Perez was on pole.
They took opposite strategies for the race, with Verstappen’s hard/medium choice ultimately beating Perez’s more obvious option of medium/hard.
Verstappen showed impressive pace throughout, notably when he was on older hard tyres than Perez in the middle part of the race.
PLUS: How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
“It's just purely sector one, I think [Turns] 3, 4, 5 and 6,” said Horner when asked where Verstappen had the advantage.
“Max was outstanding in that sector. And I think the rest of the lap was much of a muchness. But sector one was where Max was really doing a lot of damage.”
Asked to expand, Horner added: “I think it's the way that the sequence of corners flows. It's hard to pinpoint any particular area of consistency.
“I think that Max was on fire through that sector all weekend. But it will vary from circuit to circuit.”
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing talks with Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Horner added that when their opposite strategies converged close to the end of the race, the two drivers stuck to their promise to treat each other with respect during a brief tussle, before Verstappen completed the inevitable pass.
“We discussed it [on Sunday] morning,” said Horner. “I said to them you're free to race, but just keep it clean. And respect the team and respect each other.
“I felt they did that. They raced firmly but fairly, and they gave each other enough space and respect.”
Horner stressed that despite losing out after starting from pole Perez could still be pleased with his overall performance.
“Max was truly outstanding. But there's still a long, long way to go,” he said.
“I think there's only 14 points between the two drivers, and 18 races to go and five sprint races.
PLUS: The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
“So still an awful lot that can happen. I'm sure [Perez] was disappointed not to convert it into a victory. But he's still taking away very valuable points.”
He added: “I think he'll want to understand where that time difference was in the middle part of the race.”
Related video
Aston Martin: "Not playing the lottery" key to run of F1 podiums
Pirelli will introduce tougher new F1 tyre construction from British GP
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy Horner: Verstappen would have beaten Perez on same strategy
Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake Verstappen “annoyed with myself” after Miami F1 qualifying mistake
Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023
Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023 Red Bull surprised by how F1 rivals have "underdelivered" in 2023
Alonso: Aston must be ready to jump on "crack" in Red Bull’s F1 form
Alonso: Aston must be ready to jump on "crack" in Red Bull’s F1 form Alonso: Aston must be ready to jump on "crack" in Red Bull’s F1 form
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Latest news
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out MotoGP French GP: Martin dominates sprint race, Quartararo crashes out
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1 Why Bernd Maylander is the safest pair of hands in F1
Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams
Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams Vettel’s carbon-neutral fuel supplier in talks with F1 teams
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole
Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole Lundgaard: I can call Indy GP track "home” after maiden IndyCar pole
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task The Verstappen/Red Bull dynamic that shows the scale of Perez's F1 title task
Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors
Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors Why F1 needs an urgent plan from some of its most influential sponsors
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1 The 30-year-old parallels Ferrari faces in modern F1
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Miami Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami How Verstappen deployed an under-appreciated strong suit to defeat Perez in Miami
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.