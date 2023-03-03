Horner rebuffs "amusing" rumours over AlphaTauri F1 sale
Christian Horner has brushed aside “amusing” rumours that Red Bull is considering a sale of its sister Formula 1 team AlphaTauri as he insists the management’s commitment is “absolute”.
Reports emerged in Germany on the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain last week that Red Bull - whose senior structure has been tweaked following the death of company co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz late in 2022 - was evaluating the future of its second squad.
This was supposedly down to the questionable effectiveness of a 2020 rebrand from Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri in promoting the fashion label.
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko added fuel to the discussion by saying the team’s slump to ninth in the points last season was out of line with Red Bull’s simultaneous ascent to the top of the drivers’ and teams’ championship.
However, AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost then moved to quash the speculation on Wednesday, the Austrian having sought reassurance from Red Bull GmbH managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.
He issued a statement that read: “[Mintzlaff] confirmed that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri, and that Red Bull will continue supporting the team in the future.
“All these rumours have no foundation, and the team has to remain focused for the start of the season to perform better than last year.”
This sentiment has since been backed up by Red Bull team boss Horner, who dismissed the reports as “amusing” and counterintuitive owing to the considerable technical overlap between the two outfits.
Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri AT04
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
When asked by Autosport for his assessment, Horner said: “As we all know, there’s always plenty of speculation in this paddock.
“Of course, anything like that would be ultimately down to the shareholders and their commitment has always been absolute.
“So, it’s sometimes amusing to see how things get carried away. As far as I’m aware, there’s no changes planned.
“We have synergies and supply agreements with AlphaTauri where we supply various components.
“They share our wind tunnel, for example, as well. So there’s nothing planned.”
There does however remain speculation over AlphaTauri’s future organisation. There is a split of reports suggesting that it could either expand its current Faenza factory or relocate to centre around its aerodynamics facility in Bicester.
But that small Oxfordshire industrial estate is already well-populated, meaning AlphaTauri would have to potentially buy out local businesses or move up the road.
Related video
Alonso "brought a huge amount of energy" to Aston Martin F1 team
Hamilton fears Mercedes worse than last year and on "wrong track"
Latest news
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas How F1's comeback merchant can make a lasting impression at Haas
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing? A bad week or the dark horse from F1 testing?
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.