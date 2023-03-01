Subscribe
Previous / Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment Next / Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP News

Tost: “No foundation” to AlphaTauri F1 team sale rumours

AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost says there is “no foundation” to recent rumours that Red Bull is evaluating a sale of its junior Formula 1 team.

Matt Kew
By:
Tost: “No foundation” to AlphaTauri F1 team sale rumours

During pre-season testing in Bahrain last week, German publication Auto Motor und Sport reported that a Red Bull management structure - rejigged following the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz last year - was considering a sale of AlphaTauri.

This was supposedly related to dissatisfaction with the team’s new identity, the squad having been rebranded from Toro Rosso for 2020, failing to significantly boost the fashion brand's following.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko declined to comment specifically on the matter. However, he was clear that Red Bull could not be satisfied with having one of its teams performing so poorly in F1 after AlphaTauri slumped to ninth in 2022.

Marko said: “Such a decision is entirely up to the shareholders.

“These are rumours that we do not comment on in detail... If you have a team that wins the world championship and the other one is only around ninth place, the synergies don't seem to work properly.

“The overall result is not satisfactory. As proper business people, our shareholders will make the right decision.”

But Tost has activity sought clarification from Oliver Mintzlaff, the managing director of Red Bull GmbH, who has relayed that the immediate future of the team is secure.

AlphaTauri issued a brief statement on Wednesday quoting Tost, who said: “I had some very good meetings with Oliver Mintzlaff, who confirmed that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia AlphaTauri, and that Red Bull will continue supporting the team in the future.

“All these rumours have no foundation, and the team has to remain focused for the start of the season to perform better than last year.”

Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal

Franz Tost, Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal

Photo by: AlphaTauri

There is still a question mark concerning the future organisation of the team, with paddock sources suggesting that AlphaTauri is considering an expansion of its current Faenza factory.

However, it has also been reported that the concern could fully relocate to its aerodynamics facility in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

Read Also:

But that small industrial estate is already well-populated, meaning AlphaTauri would have to potentially buy out local businesses or relocate up the road.

A more certain future for AlphaTauri does further hurt Michael Andretti’s bid to enter F1 should he have wanted to buy an existing outfit, following plans from incumbent teams to triple the anti-dilution joining fee for an 11th team up to $600m.

shares
comments

Related video

Magnussen: 2023 a "new era" for Haas F1 thanks to fresh investment

Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

Formula 1

Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff appointed managing director of F1 Academy

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

AlphaTauri More
AlphaTauri
F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

Formula 1

F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023 F1 reserve drivers: All the back-up drivers for 2023

Tost: De Vries provided a "wake-up" call for AlphaTauri F1 team

Tost: De Vries provided a "wake-up" call for AlphaTauri F1 team

Formula 1

Tost: De Vries provided a "wake-up" call for AlphaTauri F1 team Tost: De Vries provided a "wake-up" call for AlphaTauri F1 team

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Latest news

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

IMSA IMSA

“Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick “Flawed” IMSA BoP sparks WEC switch for Porsche GTD racer Hardwick

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

F1 Formula 1

How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money How Liberty is "playing long game" to help F1 teams make money

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

EXTE Extreme E

Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season Ekstrom replaces injured Sainz for Extreme E season

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

F1 Formula 1

Why F1's midfield looks too close to call Why F1's midfield looks too close to call

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Stuart Codling

The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Somerfield

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards Why Autosport is changing how it ranks F1 drivers from 2023 onwards

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
GP Racing

The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Matt Kew

The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Luke Smith

Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing
Alex Kalinauckas

How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.