Horner: F1 win record "definitely meant something to razor sharp” Verstappen
Red Bull's Christian Horner has said setting a new Formula 1 record of 10 consecutive wins "definitely meant something" to a "razor sharp" Max Verstappen.
Verstappen has been rewriting the history book this season with the dominant RB19, having been undefeated since team-mate Sergio Perez's win in Baku.
His win in last weekend's Italian Grand Prix was his 10th victory in a row, beating the all-time record he shared with Sebastian Vettel and Alberto Ascari, while Red Bull's streak of 15 wins is also unprecedented.
Verstappen has regularly played down the significance of his achievements and said he isn't overly concerned by chasing records.
But behind the scenes his team feel that the seemingly unflappable Dutchman did care more about the win record than he let on in public.
"I wouldn’t say nervous, but I would say you could definitely feel that his focus was razor sharp, more than usual. You could see that it definitely meant something to him," team principal Horner said.
"To get that 1-2 finish and for Max to be on his own as the most consecutive F1 wins at 10 victories is quite outstanding."
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko did feel some nerves with Verstappen before the race as it was "important" to grab the record during a uniquely dominant campaign.
"For Max, this winning streak means a lot," Marko said. "For me personally, getting the 100th win as a team was even more special than this, but it is fantastic for Max.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, receive a Champagne soaking after the race
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"Max was a little bit nervous to get it done here as well, for him it was really important I believe to break this record.
"Now he has it, so I think that is a bit more relaxing for the races that are coming."
Verstappen's win record was met with indifference by Horner's Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff, who said it “is for Wikipedia and nobody reads that anyway”.
It followed comments by Lewis Hamilton unfavourably comparing the strength of Verstappen's team-mates to his own.
But Horner said he is keen to move on from a recent flare-up of his rivalry with Wolff and wanted to focus on Red Bull's own achievements.
"Look, I don't want to get drawn into commenting on that," he said.
"Max is driving at an unbelievable level and I don't think there's anybody in the world right now that could beat Max Verstappen in this car, that's for sure.
"I think you have to recognise and applaud what Max is doing at the moment, we shouldn't detract from that in any way.
"In sport, very rarely things like this happen, and it's a golden moment for him and certainly a golden moment for the team."
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording
Related video
FIA reveals all 10 F1 teams met 2022 cost cap
Why F1's cost cap now faces key test despite FIA all-clear
Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that stopped F1 fastest lap bid
Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that stopped F1 fastest lap bid Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that stopped F1 fastest lap bid
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”
Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia” Wolff: Verstappen F1 wins record “is for Wikipedia”
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff Only Red Bull ‘screw up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win
F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen scores record-breaking win
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Latest news
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time” Rahal rues lost IndyCar shot from Portland pole: “Wrong place, wrong time”
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global Andretti Autosport rebrands entire operation to Andretti Global
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile Four M-Sport Ford Pumas set to tackle WRC Rally Chile
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker How a legendary F1 tester who turned down Ferrari became a key mover and shaker
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive Why Aston Martin plans to keep an unsung Jordan F1 legend's memory alive
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.