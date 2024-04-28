All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Honda "very surprised" by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes

Honda says it was "very surprised" by the "unbelievable" extent of Red Bull's design changes for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Filip Cleeren Ronald Vording
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, 3rd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Red Bull crushed the 2023 season by winning 21 out of 22 grands prix, with its early dominance allowing the team to hold off on producing many in-season car upgrades.
Instead, the team focused most of its resources on 2024, producing a car that looks substantially different despite its predecessor's successes.
Its decision to go for an aggressive evolution for the RB20 - instead of playing it safe - paid off, with Verstappen winning four out of the first five races of the year, and team-mate Sergio Perez also finding more confidence and competitiveness in the new car.
The Milton Keynes squad's drastic re-design also involved a lot of installation changes for its Honda power unit.
Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com/Autosport, Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe said the engine manufacturer was taken aback by all the changes that were made.
"For this year’s Red Bull car, we were very surprised to see that they changed so much for the RB20," Watanabe said.
"Last year we won 21 out of the 22 races together, but they still changed the concept. It is unbelievable!
"They made a lot of requests to adapt our engine to the new concept for the RB20. After we saw the RB20 in real life we were so surprised by all the changes that they made."
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In addition to adapting its mounting points to the new chassis, Honda also continued efforts to make its power unit more reliable, which Watanabe explained gave Red Bull more design freedom to place its cooling solutions.
"Of course, we cannot increase the power [under the engine freeze], but we can adapt the engine to the new machine," Watanabe said.
"Apart from that, we can also improve the reliability of the engine. That is what we have done over the past winter.
"This has given Red Bull more freedom for their design and for their aerodynamic concept. That is why they could change the position of the oil coolers, radiators, etcetera.
"Sometimes last year we had a risk to damage the power unit that did not become big trouble in the end, but we always need to minimise the risk.
"That is why we have made our best effort to improve the reliability of the engine even further for this year."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up

Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up

Formula 1
Teams expect Sainz's F1 China qualifying incident to be cleared up
Andretti Cadillac to hire 60 UK staff as F1 push continues

Andretti Cadillac to hire 60 UK staff as F1 push continues

Formula 1
Andretti Cadillac to hire 60 UK staff as F1 push continues
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars

Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars

Formula 1
Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars
Red Bull’s F1 rivals facing 2027 wait if they want Newey

Red Bull’s F1 rivals facing 2027 wait if they want Newey

Formula 1
Red Bull’s F1 rivals facing 2027 wait if they want Newey
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet

Latest news

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins fight with Hill and Sutton

BTCC Donington: Ingram wins fight with Hill and Sutton

BTCC BTCC
Donington Park (National Circuit)
BTCC Donington: Ingram wins fight with Hill and Sutton
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as “not good for this job”

Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as “not good for this job”

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as “not good for this job”
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"

Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash

MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash

MGP MotoGP
Spanish GP
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss 
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin

The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jonathan Noble
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe