Honda "very surprised" by "unbelievable" Red Bull 2024 F1 car changes
Honda says it was "very surprised" by the "unbelievable" extent of Red Bull's design changes for the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Red Bull being as "ballsy" with F1 engine as it is with title-winning cars
Red Bull’s F1 rivals facing 2027 wait if they want Newey
The ironic reason Newey thinks Red Bull hasn't been caught in F1 yet
Latest news
BTCC Donington: Ingram wins fight with Hill and Sutton
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as “not good for this job”
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"
MotoGP points leader Martin has no answer for "strange" Spanish GP crash
Autosport Plus
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach
The changes that resulted from F1’s evolution into a truly global player
How studying Tost, Whiting and Binotto shaped F1's latest team boss
The F1 hero to zero dividing line that has never been so thin
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments