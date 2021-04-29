Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Honda to maintain engine development work for Red Bull

By:

Red Bull's hopes of keeping up its current form when it runs its own Formula 1 engines next year have been boosted with Honda committing to continue some development work.

The Milton Keynes-based team has had an encouraging start to the 2021 campaign, with Max Verstappen taking pole position for the season opener in Bahrain and winning last time out at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

That success has been helped by big progress from Honda, which will be pulling out of F1 at the end of this season.

Red Bull's takeover of the Honda project for 2022, allied to an engine freeze, makes it essential that it does not fall behind this winter when rival manufacturers will all be working hard to make their final improvements to the current generation of engines.

But despite Honda's departure, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says the Japanese manufacturer is doing what it can to help prepare for the new fuels that are coming.

From 2022, as part of F1's push for a more sustainable future, engines must run on what is known as E10 fuel – which is petrol that includes a 10% blend of advanced sustainable ethanol.

The change in fuel will require engines to be adapted to maximise performance, and it is in this area that Honda is working to help prepare Red Bull as best as possible.

Speaking to Autosport about what Honda was doing to help Red Bull for next year, Horner said: "The biggest challenge for all the manufacturers is the introduction of that new fuel.

"So Honda, will, whilst they have the resources available to them, look to ensure that we're going in to the freeze in the best possible manner that we can be.

"Work is ongoing with that while Honda is still up and running in Sakura [its R&D facility in Japan], before everything is handed over."

Sparks trail behind Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Sparks trail behind Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

While Red Bull's decision to run its own powertrains division was prompted by Honda's withdrawal from F1, the company has turned the situation into a much bigger project as it has developed.

The team's intent is clear in it wanting to build its own power unit entirely for new regulations in 2025, and it recently announced the signing of long-time Mercedes employee Ben Hodgkinson as its new technical director.

Read Also:

Work on a new state-of-the-art factory in Milton Keynes has begun, and Horner has laid out his hopes of the engine division helping take the team forward to success.

"Obviously with the engine freeze it was important as a safeguard for what will effectively be an interim period," he said.

"But for the new engine, whenever that comes, potentially 2025, we're obviously building up a structure.

"We're going to inherit some great people and talent from Honda, but we are absolutely committed to getting the right people in the right roles in an efficient manner that integrates fully with the chassis side of the business."

Series Formula 1

Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

