Honda "prepared for conflicts" with Newey's F1 designs at Aston Martin

Honda is "prepared for some conflicts" with design legend Adrian Newey on how to best approach the 2026 Formula 1 regulations as they join forces at Aston Martin.

Newey's arrival at the Silverstone-based outfit for next year was revealed in September following months of speculation over his landing zone in F1.

The Briton had announced his departure from Red Bull earlier in the season after almost two decades with the Milton Keynes-based squad, one of a number of key members of staff to seek employment elsewhere in recent years.

Honda had been in partnership with Red Bull since 2019, albeit leaving F1 in an official capacity at the end of the 2021 season and instead becoming a technical partner to the world championship-winning constructor.

The marriage faced the biggest issue teams other than Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine have in that the requirements from the chassis designers and the power unit design team can often clash, meaning compromises need to made rather than having a harmonious build process.

But, in spite of that, Red Bull and Honda have won each drivers' championship since 2021 and taken the constructors' title in the past two seasons.

Aston Martin will face the same task when teaming up with Honda for F1's new era of technical regulations in 2026 but speaking to Autosport in an exclusive interview, Honda Racing Corporation president Watanabe said he hopes Newey's arrival could spark a replication of the Japanese marque's achievements this decade with Red Bull.

Lawrence Stroll, Toshihiro Sanbe,,President and CEO Honda Motor,Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation,,Martin Whitmarsh Photo by: Motorsport.com Japan

"We’re pleased to see Aston Martin taking steady steps to strengthen their competitiveness as a team," said Watanabe.

"We’re very encouraged that they have solidified their management structure, including Newey’s involvement.

"I’ve worked with Newey before, and he has an incredible passion for building fast cars.

"While we build the PU and they build the car’s chassis, there are times when our visions don’t always align.

"In such cases, there are conflicts between what the chassis team wants and what the PU team wants, but together, we’ve managed to create the best car in the world.

"With Newey now at Aston Martin, I expect similar challenges to arise, but I hope this will lead to the Aston Martin Honda team becoming the best in the world. We’re prepared for some conflicts. Of course, it’s not just with Newey."